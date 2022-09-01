By CNBCTV18.com

A good spell of rain is unlikely in Delhi over the next five to six days though cloudy weather will prevail, the weather department said. Meanwhile, here's a list of regions where rainfall is likely today, September 1:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall in parts of West Bengal, Kerala and Karnataka on Thursday. While some states are on alert, the flood-like situation persists in several parts of Karnataka. Schools and educational institutes in four districts of Tamil Nadu — Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur — have been shut, officials said on Thursday.

The weather department said earlier that "fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning (are) very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during next 5 days."

Here's a list of states where rainfall is likely today, September 1:

Karnataka

Bengaluru turns into 'Venice' as roads in the city #flood after heavy rains. IMD has issued Yellow alert for #Bengaluru as #heavyrains continue to lash several parts of #Karnataka (@dp_satish) pic.twitter.com/gRz25c2KEF— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 31, 2022

Kerala

The IMD issued an orange alert in Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kollam and Pathanamthitta among other districts on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu

Nilgiris and Coimbatore are on orange alert. The remaining part of Tamil Nadu is likely to witness heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm in some parts.

Madhya Pradesh

Heavy rainfall has been predicted in Chhindwara, Betul, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone and Khandwa.

West Bengal

Very heavy rainfall is likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooh Behar.

Maharashtra

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, and light to moderate rain at isolated places is very likely in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, S, Sangli, Sholapur, Beed, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Washim and Wardha.

Bihar

Most parts of the state are on yellow alert. Darbhanga, Madhepura, Katihar, Araria. Kishanganj, Samastipur and Sitamarhi are among areas where heavy rainfall is likely on Thursday.

Average rainfall in India

Delhi recorded just 41.6 mm of rainfall in August, the lowest in at least 14 years, due to the absence of any major weather system in northwest India, news agency PTI said. In all, India received 3.5 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, 48 percent below the normal weighted average of 6.8 mm, according to the data released by the IMD.

However, since June 1, India has received 743.8 mm rainfall, 6 percent above the normal level of 700.7 mm for the period, a Cogencis report said.

The report cited the weather department as saying that the east and northeast region of the country received 2 percent below normal rain at 8.7 mm. In the south peninsula region, it was 2 percent below normal at 5.5 mm, while in the northwestern parts, rainfall was 74 percent below normal levels at 1.2 mm. Moroever, in the central parts of the country, rainfall was 76 percent below normal at 2.1 mm.

Of the 36 sub-divisions in India, 22 received large deficient rainfall, six got deficient rainfall and one had normal showers. Large excess showers were recorded in four and three received excess rainfall, the weather bureau said.