Watch: WFI Chief refuses to comment on FIRs registered against him

The Delhi Police registered two FIRs at the Connaught Place Police Station based on the complaints filed by female wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday said that he won’t be commenting on the case registered against him by Delhi Police till he gets a copy of the FIR.

"I have not yet received the FIR copy. I will speak once I've received the FIR copy," Singh told news agency ANI.

The top wrestlers of India, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi since Sunday, demanding the removal and action against Brij Bhushan who is accused of sexual exploitation and harassment as president of the WFI.

Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place Police Station based on the complaints received from the female wrestlers against WFI chief. Out of the two FIRs one case has been registered under POCSO Act, based on the sexual harassment complaint received from a minor wrestler.

On April 28, the matter on filing of FIR against Singh came up for hearing before the Supreme Court. Delhi Police submitted before the court FIR would be filed against Singh on Friday.

Reacting to the SC’s direction to Delhi Police on filing FIR on the complaints of the wrestlers on Friday Singh said that he is not bigger than the Supreme Court and he would cooperate in the investigation.

After the Delhi Police told the Supreme Court they will file an FIR, protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik had confirmed that they will continue their protests until the MP is arrested. The wrestlers remarked that this is just the first step towards victory and they will continue their fight until Singh is put behind bars.

“This fight is not just about getting an FIR filed. This fight is about getting justice, to punish him, send him behind bars and get him removed from all the positions he holds,” Vinesh Phogat said, as per an Indian Express report.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who joined the wrestlers’ protest on Saturday, claimed that nobody knows what the FIRs are about, and the government is trying to protect Singh.

On Friday, several high-profile sportspersons including Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra also extended their support to the protesting wrestlers.