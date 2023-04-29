English
Watch: WFI Chief refuses to comment on FIRs registered against him

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 29, 2023 11:07:26 AM IST (Published)

The Delhi Police registered two FIRs at the Connaught Place Police Station based on the complaints filed by female wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday said that he won’t be commenting on the case registered against him by Delhi Police till he gets a copy of the FIR.

"I have not yet received the FIR copy. I will speak once I've received the FIR copy," Singh told news agency ANI.
https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1652152405050658816
