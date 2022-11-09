Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homenews

    Watch | Shadab Khan’s direct hit sends Devon Conway packing in NZ vs Pak T20 World Cup semifinal

    Watch | Shadab Khan’s direct hit sends Devon Conway packing in NZ vs Pak T20 World Cup semifinal

    Watch | Shadab Khan’s direct hit sends Devon Conway packing in NZ vs Pak T20 World Cup semifinal
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Ravi P Sharma   IST (Updated)

    Shadab Khan, fielding at mid-off, scored a brilliant direct hit to run out New Zealand's batting mainstay, Devon Conway in the T20 World Cup semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan in Sydney on Wednesday, November 9.

    Pakistan are not a team known for its brilliance on the field but Wednesday was different as Shadab Khan pulled off a spectacular direct throw to send Devon Conway back to the dugout in the semifinal clash against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Top factors working for the Indian economy and what's needed to give it a further push

    Top factors working for the Indian economy and what's needed to give it a further push

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    HR tech startup Keka taps WestBridge for country's largest Series A SaaS funding

    HR tech startup Keka taps WestBridge for country's largest Series A SaaS funding

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Hiring shrinks in IT, healthcare, Education as companies fear funding winter

    Hiring shrinks in IT, healthcare, Education as companies fear funding winter

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    India's largest trader lobby expects 3.2 million weddings in the next month

    India's largest trader lobby expects 3.2 million weddings in the next month

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    New Zealand had a cautious start after they opted to bat. They were put on the backfoot in the first over itself as Shaheen Shah Afridi trapped Finn Allen (4) lbw on the third ball of the match. Conway and skipper Kane Williamson then steadied the Black Caps’ innings by stitching a partnership.
    And just when the pair look settled at the crease, calamity struck the Kiwis! On the last ball of the powerplay, Conway pushed a back-of-length ball from Haris Rauf towards mid-off and scampered for a single. But Shadab Khan was alert and charged towards the ball and in one motion, picked up the ball and darted it at the stumps on the non-striker’s end. And to the delight of the Pakistani team and fans, the all-rounder hit the bullseye to run out threatening Conway.
    Watch: 
     
    View this post on Instagram
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    The 34-run stand between Conway and Williamson was broken to put New Zealand in a spot of bother as the opener has been their main batter in the tournament.
    For the ball-by-ball action from the match, check out our LIVE blog
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    CricketPakistanT20 World Cup 2022

    Next Article

    Adani Ports, Indigo Paints, Hindalco and more: Key stocks that moved the most on November 9

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng