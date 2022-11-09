Watch | Shadab Khan’s direct hit sends Devon Conway packing in NZ vs Pak T20 World Cup semifinal

By Ravi P Sharma

Shadab Khan, fielding at mid-off, scored a brilliant direct hit to run out New Zealand's batting mainstay, Devon Conway in the T20 World Cup semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan in Sydney on Wednesday, November 9.

Pakistan are not a team known for its brilliance on the field but Wednesday was different as Shadab Khan pulled off a spectacular direct throw to send Devon Conway back to the dugout in the semifinal clash against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney.

New Zealand had a cautious start after they opted to bat. They were put on the backfoot in the first over itself as Shaheen Shah Afridi trapped Finn Allen (4) lbw on the third ball of the match. Conway and skipper Kane Williamson then steadied the Black Caps’ innings by stitching a partnership.

And just when the pair look settled at the crease, calamity struck the Kiwis! On the last ball of the powerplay, Conway pushed a back-of-length ball from Haris Rauf towards mid-off and scampered for a single. But Shadab Khan was alert and charged towards the ball and in one motion, picked up the ball and darted it at the stumps on the non-striker’s end. And to the delight of the Pakistani team and fans, the all-rounder hit the bullseye to run out threatening Conway.

The 34-run stand between Conway and Williamson was broken to put New Zealand in a spot of bother as the opener has been their main batter in the tournament.

