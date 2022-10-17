Watch: Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar meets Pakistan Captain Babar Azam on the sidelines of T20 World Cup in Australia

Mini
On the sidelines of the T20 World Cup in Australia, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was invited by the Pakistan team contingent where he met Babar Azam.
Gavaskar was invited to a party organized by the Pakistan team a day after Babar's 28th birthday. Babar turned 28 on October 15.
In the video, Gavaskar can been seen greeting Babar for his birthday. Gavaskar also gave batting tips to the Pakistan captain.
Gavaskar was also spotted with with former Pakistan players Mohammed Yousuf and Saqlain Mushtaq. While Mushtaq is Pakistan team's head coach, Yousuf is the batting coach of the team.
The video concludes with Gavaskar signing a cap for Babar.
India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Watch the video of Sunil Gavaskar meeting Babar Azam below
Babar Azam 🇵🇰 meets Sunil Gavaskar 🇮🇳❤️ 🏏 ❤️#T20WorldCup | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/aYaB8lu6TJ— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 17, 2022
