Watch: Helicopter, on fire, spins and crashes into Florida apartment building; 2 killed

A video of a medical rescue helicopter crashing near Fort Lauderdale in Florida is going viral on social media. At least two people were killed and four others were injured in the incident on Monday morning.

In the clips, the helicopter, already in flames, is seen spinning before crashing into an apartment building near the Pompano Beach airport. The footage showed the helicopter's tail separating from the fuselage, leading to a rapid tailspin. The impact of the crash caused a fire in the building as well.

Sheriff Gregory Tony of Broward County shared the devastating details of the incident. The helicopter was dispatched to aid a mother-daughter duo involved in a car crash. However, around 8:43 a.m., the aircraft faced mechanical issues, leading to a fire on board. Despite the crew's efforts to control the fire, they were confronted with additional issues, causing the crash.

The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter, on its way to provide medical assistance following a car crash, faced mechanical issues and burst into flames, reported The New York Times.

Captain Terryson Jackson, a 50-year-old veteran of the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, lost his life in the crash. A resident of the apartment building also died in the unfortunate incident. The identity of the woman was withheld.

According to the report, in addition to the fatalities, four people sustained injuries in the incident. The pilot and a paramedic, both of whom were on board the helicopter, managed to escape from the wreckage and were transported to a hospital. Thankfully, their injuries were deemed non-life threatening. Additionally, two civilians injured in the crash were taken to the hospital and were listed in fair condition.

Sheriff Tony expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Captain Jackson, praising him as an exceptional professional dedicated to his job. Even in the face of the helicopter's mechanical failure, Jackson and his team had the presence of mind to alert the local Fire Department about their inability to reach the accident site, the New York Times reported.

Sheriff Tony acknowledged the challenges faced by his department and stressed the importance of adequate funding and equipment. “We are the only air force in this county,” he emphasised. He also underscored the necessity of having the necessary resources to ensure success in critical situations.