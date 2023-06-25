A Washington moment: When Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra missed a shuttle and waited for an Uber

Anand Mahindra and Mukesh Ambani were looking for an Uber cab, when they accidently met renowned NASA astronaut Sunita Williams in Washington DC. They clicked a selfie and Anand Mahindra tweeted his euphoria moment "we also asked if we could hitch a ride on her space shuttle instead of an Uber".

Mahindra took to Twitter to explain and express his joy in meeting Williams. The business tycoons were special invitees to the lavish State dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden in honour of PM Narendra Modi.

After the State dinner, Mahindra and Ambani joined OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Apple CEO Tim Cook in the East Room of the White House on Friday for an India-US Hi-Tech Handshake meeting.