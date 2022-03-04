Shane Warne dies: Tributes, condolences pour in from around the world

The world expressed its grief when news broke that Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday. The former leg-spinner was 52.

Several former and current cricketers, as well as politicians and celebrities, expressed their condolences and paid their tributes online. Indian Premier League teams too paid homage to the legendary leg-spinner.

What a shocking news coming in. #ShaneWarne no more. What a legend he was, so young to go. Just 52 yrs old. Watching him bowl to #SachinTendulkar was a delight. He will always be remembered for his "ball of the century" n his sporting spirit.. You will be missed.#ripshanewarne — KhushbuSundar or NakhatKhan (@khushsundar) March 4, 2022

No words can describe, Warnie was beyond the stars. A once in a lifetime entertainer, made our game magical. #RIP #ShaneWarne — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) March 4, 2022

Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of the legendary spinner @ShaneWarne @CricketAus. My heartfelt condolences to his family.

#ShaneWarne — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) March 4, 2022

A man who made our childhood special is no more.

Rest in Peace, Legend.#ShaneWarne💐💐 #cricket #rip pic.twitter.com/7THNyWUUOx — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) March 4, 2022

Stunned and heartbroken!

A great ambassador of the game, a legend who inspired many around the globe 👏🏼

Rest in peace #ShaneWarne — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) March 4, 2022

Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 4, 2022

Heartbroken on the sudden death of the legend #ShaneWarne 💔

prayers for his family and loved ones. He'll be missed 😞 pic.twitter.com/VDUrz9QrjA — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) March 4, 2022

Devastated to hear the Tragic news of Shane Warne. I am totally shocked and can't believe it. pic.twitter.com/7Ja6nTX3iu — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) March 4, 2022

Absolutely shocked to hear about Shane Warne. A terrific statesman of our game. May God bless his soul and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏻 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 4, 2022

Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has passed away. The greatest spin bowler of all time. RIP 🙏 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 4, 2022

Nooooooooooooooo can’t believe you are no more @ShaneWarne 🙏🙏 😢😢😢 RIP my HERO .. don’t wanna believe this .. totally shattered — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 4, 2022

The day I get my kit, with my new squad number… all came from one man, my idol growing up, the reason I bowl leg spin and the reason I now wear 23 😢😢 sad day for the world of cricket!! RIP @ShaneWarne a true cricketing legend! pic.twitter.com/KN3zfpankK — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) March 4, 2022

Sometimes it’s difficult to remember people who you idolize are human .

It’s impossible to think they’ll leave us.



Such a young age with so much more to give to our game. This is a big loss to the cricketing world.



🕊 RIP Shane Warne🕊 — Carlos Brathwaite (@CRBrathwaite26) March 4, 2022

Shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Australian spin legend #ShaneWarne. Can't avoid but say 'Gone too soon'. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, fans and cricket fraternity who mourn the loss of a true genius. pic.twitter.com/SaFr8ZwSSH — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 4, 2022

I can't believe the news that Warney has passed away at 52. He was one of a kind - a genius on the pitch and the best fun off it. RIP mate - thanks for the incrediblememories and friendship. #shanewarne pic.twitter.com/ndSM6UFjQQ — Jeremy Snape (@thesportingedge) March 4, 2022

- Shocked to hear the news of legendary #ShaneWarne passing away... pic.twitter.com/r5SxwUFjXm — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) March 4, 2022

No words. Shocked to hear about Shane Warne. My condolences to all his loved ones. Great loss for the cricketing fraternity. pic.twitter.com/rReypbvrm7 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 4, 2022

Shocked to hear about Shane Warne's departure. Shared some wonderful years with him during the start of my career. Rest in peace, legend! — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 4, 2022

Hard to believe. Heartfelt prayers to his family, friends, and fans. Rest in peace Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/iDaSMijocr — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) March 4, 2022

Sharing in the sadness of the cricket world on the demise of legend Shane Warne. Truly the end of an era. I pray his family, friends and fans find peace and comfort in this time of grief. #respect pic.twitter.com/CNuvNehEqs — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne no more..I’m Shocked and Shattered.Simply can't believe I’m hearing this.Very very sad day for our cricket community.The biggest superstar of my generation gone.Goodbye Legend @ShaneWarne #RIP Condolences to the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TRWstn6knq — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) March 4, 2022

Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true...Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket. pic.twitter.com/uZdEdNz0x9 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 4, 2022

Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died. The greatest spin bowler of all time. Can’t quite believe it. RIP Shane — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 4, 2022

Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wO7VenwVSD — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 4, 2022

An iconic cricket player has left us .Deeply saddened by this news.My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.Rest in peace , Legend!#ShaneWarne — Dhawal Kulkarni (@dhawal_kulkarni) March 4, 2022

Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of the legendary cricketer @ShaneWarne @CricketAus. I consider him my idol & I chose to be a spinner only because of him. My heartfelt condolences to his family. #OmShanti #RIP #ShaneWarne #legend pic.twitter.com/ONagPvFyS8 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) March 4, 2022

Can’t believe I’m typing this... Rest In Peace. There will never ever be another #ShaneWarne 💐 pic.twitter.com/KxzGDqBDbl — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) March 4, 2022

Shocked beyond words on hearing about the passing of Shane Warne. Grew up watching and idolising him for the way he played the game. What a loss... — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 4, 2022

Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/4rjArGHpSp — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 4, 2022

I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022

The greatest spin wizard to have ever played the game.Rest in peace, #ShaneWarne! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8ztco1LGwt — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 4, 2022

He sent an entire generation of cricket lovers around the world into a tizzy with his spin.Cricket has lost one of its greatest icons. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. Well played #ShaneWarne. Rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/7nhOsO6J7p — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 4, 2022

Can’t believe this! Sad and shocked that The spin wizard is no more. You will be greatly missed.condolences to the family and loved ones. RIP legend #shanewarne 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/fgagx69b8K — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) March 4, 2022

At loss of words to hear about the demise of our cricketing legend Shane Warne, he was always magical on the field. May peace be with you. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 4, 2022

Shocking news & so tragic to lose someone at a relatively young age like this. The man was an absolute legend. Rest in peace & God speed #ShaneWarne https://t.co/yhi5dqBeGS — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 4, 2022

Noooooo #shanewarne cannot believe what I am reading — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) March 4, 2022

Completely shocked with the news of #shanewarneYou will be missed legend @ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/rEhO3iHy36 — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) March 4, 2022

Saddened by the passing away of Legendary Cricketer Spin Wizard #ShaneWarne Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the globe.ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/ixDlw5zmNp— RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) March 4, 2022

Oh gosh. Unbelievable. Gone too soon. Way too soon. R.I.P., Legend. World of cricket will be poorer in your absence. #ShaneWarne — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 4, 2022

It’s going to take a long time to get over this loss. Legendary #ShaneWarne is not with us anymore. pic.twitter.com/r3GGYVvuG2 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022

Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 4, 2022

The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him. My deepest condolences are with Warne's family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/Uht87qDcJ5 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 4, 2022

Cannot believe it.One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am.What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer. pic.twitter.com/4C8veEBFWS — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022

Extremely sad day for cricket. An all time great and a modern day legend, Shane Warne has passed away. Tweeted in the morning about passing away of Rodney Marsh, and a few hours later , the great man has passed. Prayers for the soul and condolences to his loved ones. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne was a crowd puller. Magician with the ball. Absolute legend of Australian cricket. First IPL winning captain. He will be missed, He will be remembered forever. #rip #shanewarne — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 4, 2022

Oh God! This is terrible news. Shocking!!#Shanewarne — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 4, 2022

I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 4, 2022

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Unbelievably sad day for cricket Can’t believe we are typing this... Rest In Peace, Legend #ShaneWarne 💐 pic.twitter.com/jTIzXiB4Qi— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 4, 2022

Among 708 Test wickets and 293 ODI wickets, Shane Warne was also the 1st captain to win the IPL. And who can forget THAT ball of the century?A massive loss for the world of cricket.RIP, Spin King.#ShaneWarne #SpinKing pic.twitter.com/bk9M4bRQFe— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 4, 2022

(This is a developing story. Keep checking back here for updates)