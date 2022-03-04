0

  • Shane Warne dies: Tributes, condolences pour in from around the world

Shane Warne dies: Tributes, condolences pour in from around the world

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Absolutely shocked to hear about Shane Warne. A terrific statesman of our game. May God bless his soul and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏻

Shane Warne dies: Tributes, condolences pour in from around the world
The world expressed its grief when news broke that Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday. The former leg-spinner was 52.
Several former and current cricketers, as well as politicians and celebrities, expressed their condolences and paid their tributes online. Indian Premier League teams too paid homage to the legendary leg-spinner.
 
(This is a developing story. Keep checking back here for updates)
