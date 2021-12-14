Walk from your bed to home office could count as commute, a German court rules

A man who fell down the stairs and hurt his back while walking from his bed to his home office can file a claim on his employer's insurance, a court in Germany has ruled.

The employer’s insurer had refused to cover the accident claim. But the court said that the man was commuting from his bed to desk at the time and that he should be protected by his employer’s statutory accident insurance.

Germany’s Federal Social Court gave the ruling after a lower court had said the claimant’s walk was an “uninsured preparatory act that only precedes the actual activity,” according to a translation of the ruling.

However, a higher social court said it viewed this “first morning journey from bed to the home office as an insured work route,” before the Federal Social Court confirmed the decision.

If the “insured activity is carried out in the household of the insured person or at another location, insurance cover is provided to the same extent as when the activity is carried out at the company premises,” the federal social court observed.

The court added that the law applied to roles that were considered as “computer workstations that are permanently set up by the employer in the private area of the employees.”

The German employment law was changed in June to include more activities at home that were brought under workplace insurance cover, if those activities were in the interests of the employer.

Insurance companies providing statutory accident cover would potentially be facing increased claims after the ruling, Killian O'Brien, a lecturer in German Law at University College London, said.

"This is because there is an increased category of activities and events that you can carry out

A lot of work needs to be done in improving the rights of remote workers, who have been forced to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October, Portugal passed new labour laws, which included a ban on bosses contacting employees outside of working hours.

The rules also mandated employers to contribute to their employees’ expenses, such as internet and electricity.