By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 14, 2023 9:09:14 PM IST (Updated)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd ended at Rs 8.04, down by Rs 0.070, or 0.86 percent on the BSE.

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd on Monday (August 14) reported a net loss of Rs 7,840 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Vodafone Idea posted a net loss of Rs 7,296.7 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The total revenue stood at Rs 10,655.5 crore during the period under review, up 2.4 percent against Rs 10,410.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA declined 4 percent to Rs 4,157 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 4,328.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 39 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 41.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
Vodafone Idea has 221.4 million subscribers as of June 30, 2023. The 4G subscriber base continued to grow for the eighth consecutive quarter and stood at 122.9 million as on June 30, 2023, against 122.6 million in Q4 of FY23. However, the overall subscriber base declined to 221.4 million against 225.9 million in Q4 of FY23.
The average revenue per user (ARPU) improved to Rs 139, up 2.9 percent quarter-on-quarter against Rs 135 in Q4 of FY23 primarily aided by migration of subscribers to higher ARPU plans.
The company continues to see high data usage per broadband customer at 15.7 GB per month with the total data traffic for the quarter witnessing quarter-on-quarter growth of 3.5 percent.
The total gross debt (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) as of June 30, 2023, stood at Rs 2,11,760 crore comprising deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1,33,740 crore and AGR liability of Rs 66,860 crore that are due to the government, debt from banks and financial institutions of Rs 9,500 crore and optionally convertible debentures amounting to Rs 1,660 crore.
With cash and cash equivalents of Rs 250 crore, the net debt stood at Rs 2,11,510 crore. The debt from banks and financial institutions has been reduced by Rs 5,700 crore during the last year (Rs 15,200 crore in Q1 of FY23).
First Published: Aug 14, 2023 8:52 PM IST
X