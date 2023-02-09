English
Vistara to start Mumbai-Mauritius flight services from March 26

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 9, 2023 1:36:32 PM IST (Published)

The airline carrier also stated that the flight services, which will operate five times weekly, will be catered with a long-range A321 aircraft.
Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer at Vistara, in a statement, said, ”This new route will further aid the growing traffic between the two countries.”
The airline had recently inducted A321 aircraft in its fleet, in a three-class configuration - business, premium economy and economy.
Vistara also revealed that Mauritius is its 12th international destination connecting with Mumbai. The airline has already announced commencing flight services to Colombo and Dammam from Mumbai next month.
"Vistara announces the addition of Mauritius to its constantly expanding global network. Besides being a popular tourist destination, Mauritius is an important business hub and home to many global financial institutions,” the statement added.
The Tata-Singapore Airlines-run Vistara is in the process of merging with Air India, which was acquired by the Tata Group in January last year.
(With inputs from PTI)
