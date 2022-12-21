English
ViewSonic launches new laser projectors for Rs 4 lakh with built in Harman Kardon speakers
By Pihu Yadav  Dec 21, 2022 6:21:52 PM IST (Published)

The ViewSonic X2000L/B-4K HDR Ultra Short Throw Smart Laser Projectors are available for Rs 3,99,000 and come in black and white colour options. 

ViewSonic, a visual solutions provider, launched its latest Ultra Short Throw Smart Laser Projectors — X2000B-4K and X2000L-4K. The projectors are said to deliver 4K HDR images and are equipped with Harman Kardon speakers.

“With flexible placement, the projectors have an adjustable setting for all corners, effortlessly projecting high-quality images from every angle. The 60-point adjustment capacity ensures that the projected image is proportioned accurately, even when the surface is curved or spherical. When not in use, the projectors are unobtrusive and aesthetically stunning, blending subtly and harmoniously into the space,” the company said in a statement.
They are also a good space-saving option due to their 0.22 ultra-short throw ratio, which delivers a 100-inch screen just 23 cm from the wall, it added.
Also Read: Airtel launches 5G services in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal
Muneer Ahmad, Vice President, Sales and Marketing ViewSonic India, said, "Lamp-free technology is taking a wider space in the projector segment, and we at ViewSonic are imperatively focusing on bringing this in our latest projectors. Our flagship models — X2000B-4K and X2000L-4K — are our first Ultra Short Throw smart laser projectors, ideal for home entertainment giving a best-in-class visual and audio performance. We at ViewSonic are committed to updating and implementing new technology. Our X series intends to add aesthetically pleasing design to the projectors to enhance the home interior. We hope to see the same positive feedback from the audience for X2000 as we witnessed with our X1000 projector.”
The projectors come with features like screen mirroring, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and in-built USB-C ports. In addition, the projectors can also connect to a gaming console and can also be used as soundbars.
The ViewSonic X2000L/B-4K HDR Ultra Short Throw Smart Laser Projectors are available for Rs 3,99,000 and come in black and white colour options. 
Also Read: No sign of smartphone recovery until late 2023, TDK CEO cautions
