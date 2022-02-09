Vedanta says won't rejig corporate structure, shares gain 2%; CLSA maintains 'outperform'

Shares of Vedanta Ltd were in focus on Wednesday after the metal major on Tuesday said it has dismissed the plans to rejig its corporate structure, after completing its reorganisation review.

At 12:15 pm, shares of Vedanta were trading at Rs 371.15, up 1.55 points, or 0.42 percent higher on the BSE. The stock rose as much as 2 percent earlier in the day.

As per Vedanta’s filing to exchanges, “Company has concluded this comprehensive review with inputs from various experts and advisors. The Board of Directors concludes that the current structure is optimal and is commensurate with the current scale and its diversified lines of businesses.”

Vedanta had, in November last year, decided to undertake a review of the company's corporate structure and evaluate a range of options, including demerger or spin-off of its existing businesses.

The regulatory filing also noted that Vedanta would be distributing a minimum of 30 percent of the attributable profit after tax (excluding profits of HZL) as dividends.

Vedanta further informed the stock exchanges that its capital allocation policy will be based on a "consistent, disciplined, and balanced" allocation of capital with long term balance sheet management. The company will maintain the optimal leverage ratio (Net Debt/EBITDA) at a consolidated level, it said.

JPMorgan upgraded its rating on Vedanta shares to "overweight" from "neutral" and raised its target price to Rs 465 from Rs 375. Multiple positive steps announced by the company makes a case for re-rating increase target multiple to 4x FY23E EV/EBITDA versus the earlier multiple of 3.2 times, said the brokerage.

CLSA has maintained its "outperform" rating on Vedanta shares with a target price of Rs 350. The brokerage firm said that it would look for more colour on a few other investor concerns.