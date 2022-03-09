Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: SWOT analysis of BJP and Congress in the state

In line with speculations, a majority of exit polls suggest a hung assembly verdict in Uttarakhand, where Congress and BJP have been the only two major contenders since the formation of the state in November 2000. If such a situation arises, smaller parties like Bahujan Samaj Party, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal and Aam Aadmi Party (the new entrant to state politics), along with independent candidates could emerge as “potential kingmakers” in this election.

The hill state - comprising 70 assembly seats - last witnessed a hung assembly verdict in 2012 when the Congress had won 32 seats while the BJP secured 31. Subsequently, Congress formed the government seeking support from Progressive Democratic Front - comprising three independent MLAs, two BSP legislators and one from UKD.

BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY

Strengths: In Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the tallest leader and no other regional leader comes remotely close to his stature. BJP leaders in the state repeatedly highlight how Uttarakhand holds a special place in the PM's heart. This has been further strengthened by Modi's repeated visits to Kedarnath, where he also spent some of his early years. The large service population (those associated with armed forces) of Uttarakhand strongly connects with Modi's "strongman" image and his hailing the hill state as "Sainik Dham".

Other than Modi magic, the saffron party also banks on big-ticket infrastructure projects -- like Kedarnath reconstruction, all-weather Char Dham Road, Rishikesh-Karanprayag rail line, Delhi-Doon expressway, and others -- to sway voters. The implementation of One Rank, One Pension also helped the party earn a good image among service voters. For voters in the hill, the Centre's "Nal Se Jal" scheme has been the biggest gift of the incumbent government. The scheme saves them the trouble of trekking hills to fetch water.

Weaknesses: In its five-year term, the BJP changed three chief ministers, sending a negative impression among people. A few controversial decisions - Char Dham Devasthanam Board, a milder land purchase act, and others - taken by former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat caused much damage to the party. Acknowledging the harm, incumbent CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had to retract the Devasthanam Board Act and promise stricter land purchase laws.

Further, the Kumbh fake COVID test scam and the pandemic mismanagement also led to widespread dissatisfaction. The party was also attacked by Congress for not being able to check migration from hills or create employment opportunities.

Opportunities: In its history of a little over two decades, Uttarakhand voters have never allowed any party to return to the office twice in succession. If BJP breaks the jinx even with a reduced margin, it would still be seen as a huge poll victory. Besides, another poll victory over Congress would help the saffron party reduce the stature of the former in the hill state. A poll win would also help the central government carry out the infrastructure works without worrying about any hindrance from the state.

Threats: In the Terai region - Udham Singh Nagar - a large number of Sikh voters have turned against the party in the wake of the farm protests and according to poll observers, Congress has an edge over the BJP in the Kumaon division, which comprises 29 seats. Therefore, to win the polls, the saffron party would have to perform exceptionally well in the Garhwal division.

Further, BJP also witnessed several defections in the run-up to the polls. Former transport minister Yashpal Arya and son Sanjiv Arya quit the party last year and former forest minister Harak Singh Rawat joined Congress ahead of the polls. Besides, several BJP leaders turned rebels after being denied a party ticket and contested as independents. These factors are likely to cut into BJP votes.

CONGRESS

Strengths: Anti-incumbency seems to be the biggest factor working in favour of Congress in this election. The party ran a high-octane election campaign and reached out to several voters, highlighting BJP's "failures" on several fronts. Party's election manifesto - which promises Rs 40,000 per annum to 5 lakh families, gas cylinder under Rs 500, and employment to 4 lakh youth, among others - was a trendsetter in Uttarakhand and the BJP's manifesto was more or less inspired by it.

Weaknesses: Congress lacks star power and the presence of political heavyweights in the Himalayan state. While Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi don't have a large following in Uttarakhand, Congress's biggest leader in the state, Harish Rawat, had lost from both the seats he contested in the last assembly elections. Further, defections and infighting rocked Congress in the run-up to the polls. Even now, the party seems to be divided into two camps - one led by former CM Harish Rawat and the other headed by Pritam Singh, leader of the Opposition.

Opportunities: If Uttarakhand sticks to its trend of picking BJP and Congress alternatively, the grand old party has a good chance of coming to office. The controversies which marred the BJP's term -- frequent change of guard, Kumbh COVID scam, Char Dham Devasthanam Board, farm protests -- also gave an opportunity to Congress to cut into BJP votes. Besides, a poll win in Uttarakhand would help Congress regain a strong position nationally.

Threats: If Congress misses the majority mark by a thin margin, the BJP may use its influence to forge a post-poll alliance to form the government. In fact, the Uttarakhand unit of Congress is planning to send its candidates to Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh ahead of the poll count in order to prevent the BJP from indulging in horse-trading. Also, AAP and BSP may divide Muslim votes in the hill state, harming Congress's prospects.