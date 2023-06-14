On Tuesday, Zydus Lifesciences announced that it received final approval from USFDA for Varenicline tablets used in the treatment of smoking addiction.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd recently announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at Zydus Biotech Park in Changodar, Ahmedabad from June 5 to June 13, and the inspection concluded with "nil observation".

This outcome signifies that the facility has met the standards set by the current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). The GMP ensures that manufacturing processes and facilities are designed, monitored, and controlled effectively, guaranteeing the production of safe and effective products that meet quality standards.