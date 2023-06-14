CNBC TV18
USFDA concludes inspection at Ahmedabad facility of Zydus Lifesciences with zero observation
Jun 14, 2023

On Tuesday, Zydus Lifesciences announced that it received final approval from USFDA for Varenicline tablets used in the treatment of smoking addiction.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd recently announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at Zydus Biotech Park in Changodar, Ahmedabad from June 5 to June 13, and the inspection concluded with "nil observation".

This outcome signifies that the facility has met the standards set by the current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). The GMP ensures that manufacturing processes and facilities are designed, monitored, and controlled effectively, guaranteeing the production of safe and effective products that meet quality standards.
Additionally, Zydus Lifesciences announced on Tuesday that it has received final approval from the USFDA for Varenicline tablets, which are used in the treatment of smoking addiction. These tablets will be manufactured at the company's formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ.
