US withdraws Donald Trump’s proposed H-1B visa rules, lottery system to continue

The US government has withdrawn a rule that would have changed the way H-1B visas are granted, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said.

The Trump-era rule sought to replace the current lottery system of granting H-1B visas with a wage-based system.

In September, the US District Court for the Northern District of California had vacated the rule, following which the Department of Homeland Security withdrew the changes.

The final rule, which is expected to bring cheer to Indian IT companies, is being published in the Federal Register on December 22, The Economic Times reported.

On January 8, 2021, the US administration under former President Donald Trump had published a regulation that would modify the way H-1B applicants were awarded visas, shifting from the lottery-based system to one based on ranking and wage levels. The rule, which was supposed to come into effect on March 9, 2021, was among the last few proposals introduced by the Trump administration.

The USCIS uses the lottery system to award visas when companies file more applications than the annual limit of 85,000. For financial year 2022, the USCIS had received more than 300,000 H-1B registrations.

Companies and industry bodies had opposed the move, with the US Chamber of Commerce filing lawsuits against the proposal, which finally resulted in the California district court verdict.

The decision will bring cheer to Indian IT firms as they are one of the key users of H1B visas. Tech majors like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro were some of the “heaviest users of H-1Bs” in 2020, a New York Times report had said earlier.

Protesting the move, industry body NASSCOM had said that giving priority based on wage levels had the potential to damage the innovative companies, hospitals and healthcare providers, research facilities, universities and other petitioners.

“We believe it is important for the US to be able to access talent critical to the COVID recovery phase,” Moneycontrol quoted NASSCOM as having said. “The visa program bridges a critical skills gap, enabling America to become more competitive globally,” it added.