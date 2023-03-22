Unleashing optimum business value through automation: A simplified path to digital transformation

In India, at the cusp of the 5G revolution, automation at scale could define success for enterprises

Alok Ohire, President & Managing Director, Dell Technologies, India:

IT automation today has moved on from being an idea, to being a methodology that is delivering immense business value. Businesses, especially those that are embracing the hybrid work model, are discovering that technology resources, more specifically, intelligent infrastructure and automation, can help improve productivity, gain strategic value and higher ROI through simplified processes and easier workloads. With this has come the realisation that to unleash optimum business value, Digital Transformation is an imperative.

Here in India, at the cusp of the 5G revolution, automation at scale could define success for enterprises. At its most basic level, automation implies technology that can help computers complete tasks, or missions, with minimal human intercession. Its fundamental principle is to free people from repetitive processes, so the human mind can be put to greater creative prowess.

Did you know that automation in sales can boost productivity of employees by 14% while reducing marketing costs by 12.2%? 1 Almost 67% of the leaders in marketing are utilising automation platforms in some form or the other. For example, chatbot interactions with humans in the banking sector is expected to touch a success rate of 90% by the end of this year. 2

What we are seeing today in terms of the benefits of automation is just the tip of the iceberg. It is a crucial cog in making sure that 5G bandwidth is available for self-driving cars and drones of the future. Automation controls devices based on the Internet of Things, which means that almost every device will have a microchip and will be capable of transmitting signals/ data back and forth. Automation is also the king of protecting network security - ask any cybersecurity expert and they will tell you that automation is the most powerful tool to detect and mitigate cyber-attacks.

The advantages of IT automation and what it can deliver through artificially intelligent operations, the capability to act with an intelligent infrastructure, edge to core to cloud and as-a-Service (XaaS) cannot be overstated. The technologies that form the backbone of a successful IT automation strategy include features based on machine learning and other algorithms that can help the IT teams be more productive, reduce risks and estimate future outcomes.

This is a radical departure from the practice of outsourcing IT needs, which is fraught with challenges - such as conveying your company’s vision to a different set of people, the likelihood of unsatisfactory cost estimates, choosing the right vendor and inadequate knowledge transfer. A difference in the work culture of the two entities could impact communication and undermine the relationships between the two teams.

Something in it for everyone

While digital transformation and IT automation may sound like an all-encompassing activity, the fact is that there is something in it for every organisation based on its staging. Broadly speaking, there are six categories of business based on their levels of automation. 3

At Level 0, we have no automation and functions are exclusively driven by manual processes. At level 1, the company runs through scripted and manual driven IT actions where human input is a necessity for all operations. The next level is partial automation, similar to level 1 in terms of dependency on humans for inputs and interventions, but runs on rules-based decision-making processes to achieve outcomes. Most companies today are at level 1 and 2 of automation.

At the further end of level 5 is where the system works as an independent entity and handles all operations without exceptions. The system will take actions to align with organisational priorities automatically, and is expected to carry these out with or without human inputs. This is where the ultimate goal of automation lies and where all enterprises should try to reach.

Pushing forward

The terms IT automation and Digital Transformation will perhaps find spots in the top ten tech buzz words for the decade. If Digital Transformation, where all processes are digitised, is the end goal, then the most powerful tool to achieve that is IT automation.

However, digital transformation is not just making the supply chain, databases, hardware and software components digital. It needs to bring in additional value for the customer. The customer enterprise can expect to create more value from improved management, consolidation of core processes and strengthened USPs.

For this, automation can help in a number of ways, all the way from freeing up time for developers to focus on more important tasks, to providing better safety to workers in industries such as automotive and manufacturing. Automation is currently at a tipping point, led by rapid strides in robotics technology and AI.

A June 2021 study by global market intelligence firm IDC, showed that developers spend only 16% of their time writing functional code that is the key aspect of their company’s Digital Transformation. The other 84% is spent on mundane manual, fragmented and repetitive processes. This is what fundamentally needs to change. We believe that as IT enters its own era of automation and standardisation, developers could potentially spend as much as 75% on processes that actually have a direct impact on Digital Transformation. 4

Knowing where to augment IT skills is as important as knowing when to deploy them. To help make sense of the vast and complex array of existing and emerging technologies, Dell Technologies has a continuum framework for IT automation.

We at Dell believe that IT automation should not be seen as machine intelligence replacing humans. It is, actually, the perfect combination of human intelligence and machine intelligence.

This is a Partnered Post