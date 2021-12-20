UK Christmas party scandal; what we know so far

Serious doubts have been cast on the probe into the ‘Christmas Party scandal,’ or ‘partygate,’ with UK Cabinet Secretary Simon Case stepping down from leading the investigation into the alleged government office parties in 2020 in breach of COVID-19 lockdowns.

The senior-most civil servant in the UK government, Case had been asked to investigate claims of parties being held at 10 Downing Street and other government buildings last year. However, reports emerging on December 17 claimed that two rule-breaking parties were allegedly held at Case’s office last December.

Another civil servant, Sue Gray, will now lead the investigation.

"To ensure the ongoing investigation retains public confidence the cabinet secretary has recused himself for the remainder of the process," DW quoted a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office as saying.

What is the case about?

Gray will investigate three Christmas parties organised by the government staff in 2020 that broke COVID-19 protocols in place at the time. Two parties on November 27 and December 18, 2020, were held at Downing Street, while one party was held on December 10 at the education department.

During the period, the country was under tier 3 restrictions, which banned parties and social gatherings. The rules allowed a maximum of six people meeting at outdoor public spaces, such as parks and public gardens. Only 15 guests were permitted to attend weddings and 30 at funerals. Restaurants were allowed to do business only as takeaways or as drive-through facilities.

The video

The case emerged after a video of a government staff joking about a December 18 party was leaked online. The same day, over 400 COVID-19 deaths were reported, BBC said.

The video obtained by iTV News featured former government spokeswoman Allegra Stratton, who later resigned from the post.

In the video clip, Johnson’s special adviser Ed Oldfield is seen enquiring about Twitter reports on a Christmas party at Downing Street from Stratton. Stratton is first seen laughing and replying that she went home. Oldfield then goes on to ask if the Prime Minister would have condoned such as event, to which Stratton replies, “Is cheese and wine alright? It was a business meeting.” The former spokesperson later adds jokingly, “This is recorded. This fictional party was a business meeting…and it was not socially distanced”.

The video drew criticism from the Opposition and the public on government officials flouting protocols.

Johnson’s position

Meanwhile, UK newspaper Sunday Mirror had reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had himself organised a quiz at 10 Downing Street last Christmas despite the lockdown. Johnson has repeatedly said no rules were broken at Downing Street.