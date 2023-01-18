The correction window for the UGC NET form will open from January 19.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has closed the UGC NET 2023 registrations and the last date to pay the application fee is today, January 18. Candidates who have registered for the UGC NET 2022 December Session must pay the application and examination fees on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
As per the official schedule provided by the NTA, candidates can submit their application fees till 11.50 pm tonight.
The correction window for the UGC NET application form will open tomorrow, from January 19 and it will remain open till January 20, up to 11:50 PM.
Here’s how to make changes in UGC NET application form
Step 1: Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the official website of UGC NET 2023
Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads, “UGC NET December 2022 application” displayed on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your UGC NET login credentials and click on submit.
Step 4: Your UGC NET application form will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check the application and access the make changes option to make corrections and then click on submit.
Step 6: Download the confirmation page.
Candidates would be allowed to edit their particulars in their UGC NET form to make sure that the information issued on their exam city slips and admit cards are correct.
Important Dates
Correction in the Particulars of Application Form: January 19 to 20 up to 11.50 pm
Release of Exam City Slips: First week of February
Release of Admit Card on the NTA Website: Second week of February
Dates of Examination: February 21 to March 10
The NTA conducts the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the posts of ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in various Indian universities and colleges.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
