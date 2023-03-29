UBS Group Appoints Sergio P Ermotti As Its New Group CEO w.e.f. April 5, 2023

Sergio P. Ermotti will succeed Ralph Hamers, who has agreed to step down to serve the interests of the new combination, the Swiss financial sector and the country. Ralph Hamers will remain at UBS and work alongside Sergio P. Ermotti as an advisor during a transition period to ensure a successful closure of the transaction and a smooth hand-over.

The Board of Directors of UBS Group AG (UBS) announces today that it has named Sergio P. Ermotti as its new Group Chief Executive Officer, effective 5 April 2023. The Board made the decision in light of UBS’s new priorities following its planned acquisition of Credit Suisse.

He will succeed Ralph Hamers, who has agreed to step down to serve the interests of the new combination, the Swiss financial sector and the country. Ralph Hamers will remain at UBS and work alongside Sergio P. Ermotti as an advisor during a transition period to ensure a successful closure of the transaction and a smooth hand-over.

The Board took the decision in light of the new challenges and priorities facing UBS after the announcement of the acquisition.

Sergio P. Ermotti was the Group Chief Executive Officer of UBS for 9 years and successfully repositioned UBS following the severe challenges arising from the Global Financial Crisis. "The unique experience, together with his deep understanding of the financial services industry in Switzerland and globally, make Sergio P. Ermotti ideally placed to pursue the integration of Credit Suisse. Sergio P. Ermotti is currently Chairman of Swiss Re. To facilitate an orderly transition at Swiss Re, Sergio P. Ermotti will stand for re-election at its AGM on 12 April 2023 and intends to step down after the AGM, following a short hand-over period." said UBS in a press release.

"Since assuming the role on 1 November 2020, Ralph Hamers, together with the Group Executive Board, has successfully managed UBS through a challenging market environment and has delivered record results in two successive years."

UBS shall be holding a conference at 09.30 am CEST at the UBS conference center Grünenhof.