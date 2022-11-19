Freedom Fridays: Musk reinstates 3 banned accounts, starts poll on Donald Trump's return

According to a Reuters report, with 22 hours left for the poll to be completed, it had already received over 2 million votes with about 60 percent of respondents voting “yes”.

Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk reinstated certain banned accounts on the microblogging site on Friday, while asking users to vote on whether former US President Donald Trump should be reinstated on the platform. Musk also announced a new policy on content moderation of “freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach”.

Musk first tweeted a spoiler alert calling it “Freedom Fridays”, following which he announced that the accounts of comedian Kathy Griffin, psychologist Jordan Peterson and conservative parody site Babylon Bee were reinstated.

"Trump decision has not yet been made," he wrote on Twitter.

Griffin’s account was banned only 11 days earlier after she switched her username to Elon Musk. Griffin impersonated Musk related to a tweet about the midterm elections. Musk had earlier said the comedian would be allowed back onto the platform if she paid the $8 fee for the new Twitter Blue feature. Griffin has two million Twitter followers.

Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson’s account was banned in June for tweets about transgender actor Elliot Page that broke the site's rules on hateful conduct. When asked to remove the post that commented against the rights of transgender people, Peterson he said he would “rather die” than delete it, The Verge reported.

The Babylon Bee was suspended from Twitter in March for similar tweets misgendering Rachel Levine, who is also a trans woman serving as US assistant secretary of health.

After reinstating these banned Twitter accounts, Musk started a poll on whether former US President Donald Trump should be welcomed back to the platform.

Trump was banned by the former owners of Twitter in 2021 following the Capitol Hill riots on January 6 “due to the risk of further incitement of violence". Earlier this week, Trump announced that he would contest for the top post again in the 2024 elections.

According to a Reuters report, with 22 hours left for the poll to be completed, it had already received over 2 million votes with about 60 percent of respondents voting “yes”.

In May, weeks after agreeing to buy Twitter, Musk had expressed his disagreement over the ban on Trump and said his account access would be restored. Musk had termed the ban as “a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country”. He also said that it undermined trust in Twitter.

In his latest policy update, Musk said tweets containing “negative” or “hate” content would be maximum "deboosted and demonetised", which meant they will not be broadly shared on the platform. The social media platform will not have advertising or other revenue opportunities placed near them.

"You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from the rest of the Internet," Musk explained.

Later he clarified that the policy applied just to the individual tweet and not the whole account.

Twitter has been witnessing mass resignations after Musk gave employees the option to choose between being "extremely hardcore" and working long hours or losing their jobs.

