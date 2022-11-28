English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homenews twitter calls out merc top exec for saying sips are the luxury carmakers biggest competitor in india 15276741.htm

Twitter calls out Merc top exec for saying SIPs are the luxury carmaker’s biggest competitor in India

Twitter calls out Merc top exec for saying SIPs are the luxury carmaker’s biggest competitor in India

Twitter calls out Merc top exec for saying SIPs are the luxury carmaker’s biggest competitor in India
Read Time
3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 28, 2022 4:30 PM IST (Published)

In an exclusive interview with the Times of India, a top Mercedes Executive said that if the money people invest in SIPs was diverted to luxury cars, the business will explode.

A top executive of luxury car maker Mercedes Benz India has sparked a debate by saying that systematic investment plans (SIPs) are the luxury car brand’s biggest competitors in India. The observation by the sales and marketing head of Mercedes-Benz India, Santosh Iyer, has drawn many reactions on the internet.

Recommended Articles

View All
Banks can now sell up to 9 insurance policies — Here's what it means for policyholders

Banks can now sell up to 9 insurance policies — Here's what it means for policyholders

IST3 Min(s) Read

Income tax portal enables co-browsing feature — How does it help you in ITR filing?

Income tax portal enables co-browsing feature — How does it help you in ITR filing?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

IST3 Min(s) Read


“While the luxury car industry is growing at one of its fastest paces post-pandemic, actual sales are a far cry from potential and wealth that India carries,” Santosh Iyer told The Times of India in an interview. Iyer is set to take over as the MD and CEO of Mercedes India operations in January.
Iyer said that if the Rs 50,000 that a potential customer invests in SIP is diverted towards the luxury car market, the business will explode. He also mentioned that he has asked his sales team to look into the issue of SIP investments in order to realise higher growth rates.
ALSO READ:
Mercedes-Benz India sees accelerated growth in top-end car sales
The report instantly drew the attention of mutual fund owners and enthusiasts who mocked the top Mercedes India executive for drawing comparisons between the investment plan and luxury cars.
Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak AMC, said at Rs 50,000 EMI, it isn’t possible to buy a luxury car but with a SIP of the same amount, for a reasonable time, it may be possible. He said that SIPs create financial freedom for investors to buy anything they want on Twitter.
 
“Humble SIP? Well, it apparently is giving Mercedes some serious competition,” Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta tweeted.
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath also shared his opinion on Twitter. “A saving mindset is what will help us in times like now,” Kamath wrote. He also mentioned that slow and steady growth is much better than debt-fueled explosive growth.
 
ALSO READ: Lance Bennett appointed as vice-president for sales, marketing at Mercedes-Benz India
A mutual fund enthusiast elaborated on the average SIP amount of most Indians and explained how they can’t possibly compete with the prices of Mercedes. He went on to say, “Either Mercedes is coming up with a Rs 5 lakh car or they don’t know India as yet!”
 
Another user called the Merc Exec’s observation unreal and called him out for expecting people to abandon their savings for a luxury car.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Mercedes Benzmutual fundsSIP

Next Article

Hero MotoCorp is the top Nifty gainer after announcing price hikes from December 1

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng