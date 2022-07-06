Tripura Class 10 and 12 results out: Here’s how to check the marks online

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations through a press conference today. Students who appeared for the TBSE exams 2022 can check their results on the official websites tripuraresults.nic.in and https://tbresults.tripura.gov.in/

The board conducted the Class 10 term 2 examinations from April 18 to May 6, 2022, while the TBSE Class 12 exams were held from May 2 to June 1. This year, 86 percent of the students passed the TBSE Class 10 exam, while 94.46 percent of the students qualified in the Class 12 examination. The board has not announced the names of the toppers this year. The results were based on the cumulative scores achieved by the students in Term I and Term II.

How to check

To check the TBSE Class 10 Results 2022 and TBSE Class 12 Results 2022, students will have to log on to the website https://tbresults.tripura.gov.in/ and follow the steps mentioned below.

Class 12 students will have to click on the link for ‘Higher Secondary Final Examination Result 2022’.

Candidates will be asked to fill in the required details like roll number and enrolment number.

Then, they will have to click on the ‘show results’ tab to view the Class 12 higher secondary results on the screen.

Similarly, Class 10 students will have to click on the Madhyamik Final Examination Result 2022 link.

They will be asked to key in their roll number and registration number.

On submitting the details, the students will be able to view their results on the screen.

Candidates are advised to check the details on the scorecard for accuracy, download the results and take a printout for future reference till they receive their official marksheet.

Check score via SMS

The students can also get their results on the phone via SMS. To avail of this facility, they will have to type the message, TBSE10 <space> (Registration No.)(Roll No.) and send it to 7738299899. The results will be sent to the same phone number.

According to a The Times of India report, around 43,294 students appeared for the Tripura Class 10 exam 2022, while 28,931 students took the Tripura Class 12 exam 2022 in the arts, science and commerce streams.