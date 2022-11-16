Traffic restrictions in Mumbai on Bal Thackeray's 10th death anniversary; routes to avoid

Shiv Sena will be observing the tenth death anniversary of its founder, Balasaheb Thackeray, on November 16.

The Mumbai traffic police have issued an advisory on traffic diversions and restrictions around Shivaji Park in Dadar on Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s 10th death anniversary. Thackeray's memorial is located in Mumbai's Dadar Shivaji Park, where thousands of Shiv Sena followers are expected to visit.

As per a Mid-Day report, the police have imposed restrictions on movement of vehicles from 6 am till midnight on November 16. The police have asked the public to follow the directions to avoid inconveniences.

Vehicle movement has been restricted on the below-mentioned roads:

Swatantra Veer Savarkar Marg

Rajabadhe Chowk Junction

Dilip Gupte Marg

Senapati Bapat Road to Lady Jamshedji Marg

Parking will not be allowed on the following places:

Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to S Back Junction

Keluskar Road

MB Raut Marg

Pandurang Naik Marg

Shiv Sena is observing the 10th death anniversary of its founder Balasaheb Thackeray and thousands of followers, party workers, supporters along with other political figures from all over Maharashtra are expected to visit Shivaji Park in Central Mumbai to pay homage.

Balasaheb Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966 to advocate for the interest of Marathis or the people of Maharashtra. Before he became a full-time political leader, he was a cartoonist with an English daily published in Mumbai. He was a powerful orator, a strong leader, and under his leadership Shiv Sena became a dominant political force in Maharashtra.

Thackeray suffered a cardiac arrest at the age of 86 and passed away on November 17, 2012.