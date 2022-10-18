Trade setup for Oct 19: As Nifty50 almost makes it to 17,500, more upside on the cards on D-Street

Mini
Trade setup for Wednesday, October 19: A decisive move above 17,500 may confirm momentum that may take the Nifty50 all the way to 18,000 in the near term, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.
Indian equity benchmarks clocked sharp gains on Tuesday, continuing to rise for a third back-to-back session, led by strength in financial, oil & gas, IT and FMCG shares. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues.
Globally, concerns persisted about aggressive rate hikes and their impact on economic growth.
What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?
The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable positive candle on the daily chart with a gap-up opening in a positive sign, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
"More gains from here could open up a sharp follow-through upside ahead," he said.
Nifty Bank poised for higher levels
The Nifty Bank's decisive move above 40,000 could lead to levels towards the 41,000-41,500 zone, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.
"One should keep a buy-on-dips approach. The lower-end base has shifted risen towards 39,500," he said.
Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the October 19 session:
Global markets
Wall Street's main indices jumped on Tuesday as strong earnings from Goldman Sachs ignited hopes that upbeat corporate reports could help soothe market worries of a potential recession. The S&P 500 was up 1.8 percent at the last count, while the Dow Jones was up 1.8 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 1.9 percent.
European shares also held up in the green with investors keeping a watch on earnings to gauge the economic outlook. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.4 percent.
What to expect on Dalal Street?
HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the short-term trend of the Nifty50 remains positive.
"A decisive move above 17,450-17,500 levels is likely to bring the bulls back into the driver's seat and could push the Nifty towards the target of 18,000 in the near term, with immediate support at 17,425," he said.
Key moving averages
The Nifty50 has crossed its long-term simple moving average in a bullish sign — now above all six of its key levels.
|Period (No. of sessions)
|Simple moving average
|5
|17,481.2
|10
|17,434.7
|20
|17,338.9
|50
|17,202
|100
|17,165.3
|200
|17,372.2
Key levels to watch out for
The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike prices of 17,700 and 18,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts each, and the next highest at 17,600, with 1.1 lakh contracts, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and at 17,400, with 1,2 lakh.
This suggests immediate resistance at 17,600, and immediate support at 17,400 followed by a strong base at 17,000.
FII/DII activity
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian shares for the eighth session in a row on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.
Long build-up
Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|TVSMOTOR
|5,566,400
|1,132
|4.96%
|22.74%
|INDIAMART
|249,000
|4,515
|3.81%
|20.06%
|POLYCAB
|905,100
|2,772.95
|6.13%
|18.86%
|GUJGASLTD
|6,607,500
|475.55
|1.37%
|17.39%
|BHEL
|128,341,500
|68.45
|8.39%
|16.67%
Long unwinding
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|AARTIIND
|2,110,550
|748.05
|-5.45%
|-48.81%
|INDIACEM
|13,656,100
|230.95
|-1.41%
|-3.23%
|BAJAJ-AUTO
|1,833,500
|3,632.75
|-0.12%
|-2.62%
|COROMANDEL
|1,192,800
|967.45
|-0.29%
|-1.58%
|ZYDUSLIFE
|11,872,800
|415.5
|-0.76%
|-1.09%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short covering
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|CANFINHOME
|7,199,400
|524.5
|4.43%
|-17.62%
|TATAMOTORS
|70,124,250
|404.9
|2.11%
|-6.11%
|AUBANK
|6,097,000
|625
|2.15%
|-4.69%
|GNFC
|5,860,400
|711.75
|0.13%
|-4.61%
|PNB
|246,176,000
|38.85
|4.86%
|-4.01%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short build-up
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|MOTHERSON
|65,873,250
|64.25
|-7.29%
|30.01%
|NAVINFLUOR
|575,100
|4,301.05
|-2.82%
|9.19%
|NMDC
|47,496,300
|131.85
|-1.16%
|7.82%
|GSPL
|5,095,000
|218.95
|-0.97%
|5.54%
|ALKEM
|335,000
|3,116.90
|-0.69%
|4.54%
(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
52-week highs
Fourteen stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — reached the milestone:
|COALINDIA
|IDFC
|RHIM
|CUB
|IDFCFIRSTB
|TRITURBINE
|DEEPAKFERT
|INDIANB
|TVSMOTOR
|FEDERALBNK
|KALYANKJIL
|WESTLIFE
|GODFRYPHLP
|NHPC
52-week lows
Nine stocks hit 52-week lows:
|ALOKTEXT
|JCHAC
|SANOFI
|APLLTD
|LICI
|SHILPAMED
|HINDPETRO
|NYKAA
|SUDARSCHEM
