Trade setup for Oct 19: As Nifty50 almost makes it to 17,500, more upside on the cards on D-Street

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Wednesday, October 19: A decisive move above 17,500 may confirm momentum that may take the Nifty50 all the way to 18,000 in the near term, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks clocked sharp gains on Tuesday, continuing to rise for a third back-to-back session, led by strength in financial, oil & gas, IT and FMCG shares. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues.

Globally, concerns persisted about aggressive rate hikes and their impact on economic growth.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

A reasonable positive candle on the daily chart with a gap-up opening is a positive sign, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a

"More gains from here could open up a sharp follow-through upside ahead ," he said.

Nifty Bank poised for higher levels

The Nifty Bank's decisive move above 40,000 could lead to levels towards the 41,000-41,500 zone, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.

"One should keep a buy-on-dips approach. The lower-end base has shifted risen towards 39,500," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the October 19 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's main indices jumped on Tuesday as strong earnings from Goldman Sachs ignited hopes that upbeat corporate reports could help soothe market worries of a potential recession. The S&P 500 was up 1.8 percent at the last count, while the Dow Jones was up 1.8 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 1.9 percent.

European shares also held up in the green with investors keeping a watch on earnings to gauge the economic outlook. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.4 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street?

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the short-term trend of the Nifty50 remains positive.

"A decisive move above 17,450-17,500 levels is likely to bring the bulls back into the driver's seat and could push the Nifty towards the target of 18,000 in the near term, with immediate support at 17,425," he said.

Key moving averages

The Nifty50 has crossed its long-term simple moving average in a bullish sign — now above all six of its key levels.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average 5 17,481.2 10 17,434.7 20 17,338.9 50 17,202 100 17,165.3 200 17,372.2

Key levels to watch out for

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike prices of 17,700 and 18,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts each, and the next highest at 17,600, with 1.1 lakh contracts, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and at 17,400, with 1,2 lakh.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,600, and immediate support at 17,400 followed by a strong base at 17,000.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian shares for the eighth session in a row on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change TVSMOTOR 5,566,400 1,132 4.96% 22.74% INDIAMART 249,000 4,515 3.81% 20.06% POLYCAB 905,100 2,772.95 6.13% 18.86% GUJGASLTD 6,607,500 475.55 1.37% 17.39% BHEL 128,341,500 68.45 8.39% 16.67%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change AARTIIND 2,110,550 748.05 -5.45% -48.81% INDIACEM 13,656,100 230.95 -1.41% -3.23% BAJAJ-AUTO 1,833,500 3,632.75 -0.12% -2.62% COROMANDEL 1,192,800 967.45 -0.29% -1.58% ZYDUSLIFE 11,872,800 415.5 -0.76% -1.09%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CANFINHOME 7,199,400 524.5 4.43% -17.62% TATAMOTORS 70,124,250 404.9 2.11% -6.11% AUBANK 6,097,000 625 2.15% -4.69% GNFC 5,860,400 711.75 0.13% -4.61% PNB 246,176,000 38.85 4.86% -4.01%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change MOTHERSON 65,873,250 64.25 -7.29% 30.01% NAVINFLUOR 575,100 4,301.05 -2.82% 9.19% NMDC 47,496,300 131.85 -1.16% 7.82% GSPL 5,095,000 218.95 -0.97% 5.54% ALKEM 335,000 3,116.90 -0.69% 4.54%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Fourteen stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — reached the milestone:

COALINDIA IDFC RHIM CUB IDFCFIRSTB TRITURBINE DEEPAKFERT INDIANB TVSMOTOR FEDERALBNK KALYANKJIL WESTLIFE GODFRYPHLP NHPC

52-week lows

Nine stocks hit 52-week lows: