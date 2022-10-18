    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homenews

    Trade setup for Oct 19: As Nifty50 almost makes it to 17,500, more upside on the cards on D-Street

    Trade setup for Oct 19: As Nifty50 almost makes it to 17,500, more upside on the cards on D-Street

    Trade setup for Oct 19: As Nifty50 almost makes it to 17,500, more upside on the cards on D-Street
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Trade setup for Wednesday, October 19: A decisive move above 17,500 may confirm momentum that may take the Nifty50 all the way to 18,000 in the near term, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    IST8 Min(s) Read

    View: Bubble... bubble... toil and trouble!

    View: Bubble... bubble... toil and trouble!

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Indian equity benchmarks clocked sharp gains on Tuesday, continuing to rise for a third back-to-back session, led by strength in financial, oil & gas, IT and FMCG shares. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues.
    Globally, concerns persisted about aggressive rate hikes and their impact on economic growth.
    What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?
    The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable positive candle on the daily chart with a gap-up opening in a positive sign, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
    "More gains from here could open up a sharp follow-through upside ahead," he said.
    Nifty Bank poised for higher levels
    The Nifty Bank's decisive move above 40,000 could lead to levels towards the 41,000-41,500 zone, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.
    "One should keep a buy-on-dips approach. The lower-end base has shifted risen towards 39,500," he said.
    Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the October 19 session:
    Wall Street's main indices jumped on Tuesday as strong earnings from Goldman Sachs ignited hopes that upbeat corporate reports could help soothe market worries of a potential recession. The S&P 500 was up 1.8 percent at the last count, while the Dow Jones was up 1.8 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 1.9 percent.
    European shares also held up in the green with investors keeping a watch on earnings to gauge the economic outlook. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.4 percent.
    What to expect on Dalal Street?
    HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the short-term trend of the Nifty50 remains positive.
    "A decisive move above 17,450-17,500 levels is likely to bring the bulls back into the driver's seat and could push the Nifty towards the target of 18,000 in the near term, with immediate support at 17,425," he said.
    Key moving averages
    The Nifty50 has crossed its long-term simple moving average in a bullish sign — now above all six of its key levels.
    Period (No. of sessions)Simple moving average
    517,481.2
    1017,434.7
    2017,338.9
    5017,202
    10017,165.3
    20017,372.2
    Key levels to watch out for
    The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike prices of 17,700 and 18,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts each, and the next highest at 17,600, with 1.1 lakh contracts, according to provisional exchange data. The maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and at 17,400, with 1,2 lakh.
    This suggests immediate resistance at 17,600, and immediate support at 17,400 followed by a strong base at 17,000.
    FII/DII activity
    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian shares for the eighth session in a row on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.
    Image
    Long build-up
    Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    TVSMOTOR5,566,4001,1324.96%22.74%
    INDIAMART249,0004,5153.81%20.06%
    POLYCAB905,1002,772.956.13%18.86%
    GUJGASLTD6,607,500475.551.37%17.39%
    BHEL128,341,50068.458.39%16.67%
    Long unwinding
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    AARTIIND2,110,550748.05-5.45%-48.81%
    INDIACEM13,656,100230.95-1.41%-3.23%
    BAJAJ-AUTO1,833,5003,632.75-0.12%-2.62%
    COROMANDEL1,192,800967.45-0.29%-1.58%
    ZYDUSLIFE11,872,800415.5-0.76%-1.09%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short covering
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    CANFINHOME7,199,400524.54.43%-17.62%
    TATAMOTORS70,124,250404.92.11%-6.11%
    AUBANK6,097,0006252.15%-4.69%
    GNFC5,860,400711.750.13%-4.61%
    PNB246,176,00038.854.86%-4.01%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short build-up
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    MOTHERSON65,873,25064.25-7.29%30.01%
    NAVINFLUOR575,1004,301.05-2.82%9.19%
    NMDC47,496,300131.85-1.16%7.82%
    GSPL5,095,000218.95-0.97%5.54%
    ALKEM335,0003,116.90-0.69%4.54%
    (Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
    52-week highs
    Fourteen stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — reached the milestone:
    COALINDIAIDFCRHIM
    CUBIDFCFIRSTBTRITURBINE
    DEEPAKFERTINDIANBTVSMOTOR
    FEDERALBNKKALYANKJILWESTLIFE
    GODFRYPHLPNHPC
    52-week lows
    Nine stocks hit 52-week lows:
    ALOKTEXTJCHACSANOFI
    APLLTDLICISHILPAMED
    HINDPETRONYKAASUDARSCHEM
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    india stock marketniftysensexTrade setup

    Next Article

    Apple releases iPad with all-new design & 5G support, M2 Pro model

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng