Trade Setup For July 5: Buy on dips remains the pattern for the Nifty 50 as it inches closer to 19,500

The top five contributors of this 700-odd points surge on the Nifty 50 in the last six sessions, have contributed to only 45 percent of the rally.

Six days, over 700 points - that's the breakneck speed at which the Nifty 50 has rallied. The index ended higher for the sixth day running on Tuesday as the outperformance from Bajaj Finance and Infosys more than offset the weakness in Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel. With Tuesday's surge, the Nifty 50 has gained 724 points to be precise, since June 23.

Similar to Monday, the Nifty 50 witnessed a marginal dip after making new highs in opening trade. The index even turned negative at one point. However, just like Monday, the dip was bought into swiftly. By the close of trade, the Nifty 50 index had recovered 90 points from the day's low.

What's also interesting is that the rally appears to be sort of broad-based. The top five contributors of this 700-odd points surge have contributed to only 45 percent of the rally. Barring Eicher Motors (courtesy Tuesday's drop) and Power Grid, the other 48 constituents of the Nifty 50 have participated in this rally.