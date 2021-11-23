Trade setup for Nov 24: Can bulls lift Nifty50 further? Check out key market cues before Wednesday's session

Indian equity benchmarks rebounded on Tuesday amid broad-based gains following four back-to-back sessions of losses. Buying interest in financial, oil & gas and metal shares led to the bounceback in the headline indices, though losses in IT shares played spoilsport. The midcap and smallcap gauges surged nearly two percent each.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The 50-scrip index has formed a reasonable positive candle on the daily chart, hinting at a pullback rally, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"After a decisive downside breakout of the trend line support at 17,800, the current upside movement could be considered as a sell-on-rise opportunity," said Shetti, who expects s trong resistance at 17,750-17,800 levels in the near term and immediate support at 17,220.

Pullback to continue?

Shrikant Chouhan, Head - Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities is of the view that the pullback can last till 17,600 or 17,700 levels. "On the downside, 17,300 and 17,250 will be the mainstays of the market. Try to reduce the weak long positions between 17,600 and 17,700 levels," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Wednesday's session:

Global markets

European stocks hit a three-week low on Tuesday, on track for their worst session in nearly two months, as a risk-off mood deepened amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and rate hike concerns. The Stoxx 600 index was down 0.8 percent at the last count. S&P 500 futures were flat, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti said the index appears to have halted a short-term downtrend, and one may expect further upside after a decisive move above 17,750-17,800 levels, which could change the negative trend to positive. "Any weak upside bounce in the next 1-2 sessions could result in the Nifty revisiting its current low of 17,200," he said.

The index has to hold above the 17,500 mark for an up move towards 17,650 and 17,777, according to Chandan Taparia, Vice President-Equity Derivatives and Technical, Broking and Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. On the downside, support is intact at 17,350 and 17,200, he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Immediate resistance for the index is expected at 17,650 and support remains at 17,200, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, support is seen at 36,700 and resistance at 37,500 , he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 3,438.8 crore on Monday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 2,051.2 crore , according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum open interest remains at the strike price of 18,000, with

1.6 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,800 with 1.3 lakh contracts, whereas the highest put open interest is accumulated at the 17,000 mark with more than one lakh contracts, NSE data shows.

This suggests immediate resistance stays at 17,800, followed by a major hurdle at Mount 18,000, and support comes in at 17,000.

Fear gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term — jumped 2.8 percent to its highest close since October 21, a day after its biggest spike in a month .

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MINDTREE 10,87,200 4,826.55 1.70% 19.41% SIEMENS 9,56,725 2,314.45 2.16% 16.01% DABUR 76,40,000 611.7 0.70% 13.07% BSOFT 20,13,700 503 10.34% 12.91% LTI 3,66,450 6,954 1.59% 11.63%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DIXON 3,57,625 5,063.25 -0.19% -28.21% INDIAMART 1,32,900 7,509.95 -0.24% -23.42% MANAPPURAM 1,78,92,000 176.95 -0.48% -20.71% INDUSINDBK 1,17,52,200 981.75 -2.41% -20.37% SUNTV 1,09,69,500 534.9 -0.86% -18.76%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) APLLTD 16,43,950 763.55 3.92% -38.81% RECLTD 3,01,32,000 135.7 1.50% -36.38% WHIRLPOOL 3,46,000 2,199 2.12% -31.79% BOSCHLTD 94,800 17,294.95 2.21% -29.17% AARTIIND 22,39,750 929.5 1.94% -27.93%

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) WIPRO 1,96,19,200 641.65 -0.54% 9.58% LALPATHLAB 3,53,625 3,430 -1.30% 7.07% ICICIGI 21,52,625 1,457.05 -0.45% 6.00% MARUTI 18,02,400 7,838.75 -0.49% 4.70% POLYCAB 5,74,800 2,366.70 -0.18% 4.38%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Bharti Airtel, Adani Green, Birlasoft, Raymond, P&G Hygiene & Health, Tanla and Trident were among the nine stocks in the BSE 500 index — the broadest gauge on the bourse — that hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

Hero MotoCorp, Lupin, Amara Raja, MGL, Solara Active, Strides Pharma, Aarti Drugs and Aegis Logistics were among the 11 stocks that hit 52-week lows.