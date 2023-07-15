Top Indian officials burn the midnight oil to achieve consensus on G20 outcome document

So far, India has been unable to build consensus on the communique due to opposition from Russia and China on the wording of paragraphs related to the Ukraine war. Sources, say massive efforts are afoot to ensure a communique by the end of the leaders meeting in September this year.

The third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting will be taking place in Gandhinagar and ahead of that the entire focus of the Indian delegation is to build consensus on the G20 outcome document. At the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar, meetings have been going on till midnight to ensure consensus on the most contentious geopolitical and economic issues impacting the world.

So far, India has been unable to build consensus on the communique due to opposition from Russia and China on the wording of paragraphs related to the Ukraine war. Sources, say massive efforts are afoot to ensure a communique by the end of the leaders meeting in September this year.

Ajay Seth, Secretary Department of Economic Affairs, Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor and RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra have holding hectic discussions with other Central Bank Deputies to agree on the outcome document. On the 17th and 18th of July, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will be chairing a meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors.

Discussions will take place on five key themes - global economy and global health, sustainable finance and infrastructure, international financial architecture, international taxation and financial sector and financial inclusion.

US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen will be addressing the media in Gandhinagar on Sunday morning and she will also have a bilateral meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. "In India, Secretary Yellen will continue work towards debt sustainability to bolster the global economy: with over half of all low-income countries at high risk of or in debt distress, it is critical that we take collective action to help put them – and by extension the global economy – on a surer footing", said a statement by US Department of Treasury ahead of Yellen's India visit.

Sitharaman is expected to meet most of the finance ministers present in Gandhinagar. The Finance Minister will address a press conference on the outcomes of the G20 meetings in the evening of 18th July. A meeting of G7 leaders is also expected to take place on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

This will also be the first time that Ajay Banga, the new World Bank President will be visiting India. He will be participating in all the G20 meetings in Gandhinagar and will be calling on the Indian Finance Minister. Secretary Yellen and World Bank President Ajay Banga will visit a project supported by the World Bank on Sunday.