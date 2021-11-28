"Tomato is the new gold": Sky-high prices spark meme fest on social media

The current prices of tomatoes have given the common man immense pain and fodder to meme makers. The prices are hovering between Rs 80 and Rs 160 with the highest surge seen in the country's southern states.

Chennai saw the staple retailing at Rs 160 per kilogram, while in Karnataka, the prices ranged between Rs 90 and Rs 120. The staple ingredient might have disappeared from Indian kitchens but its sky-high prices have triggered a storm on social media.

One user shared a screengrab from the movie ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara’ and, in the caption, wrote, “Why they couldn’t shoot ZNMD in India.”

Another user shared a topical post targeting petrol that lost its thunder to the skyrocketing prices of tomato.

“Middle Class!” wrote another one.

One user shared how Rs 18 can get you only four tomatoes now, where earlier you could get a kilo for a tad bit more.

Here’s another with the tomato ‘thalaiva’:

Seeing tomato prices touching the skies, people are also seen touting, ‘Data is the new oil, Tomato is the new gold.’

According to CRISIL Research, tomato retailing has seen a steep rise of 142% and will continue to climb in the coming month. Due to the excess rain in the southern regions of the country, there is an acute shortage of tomatoes, with the scene not looking like getting any better for the next 40-50 days. Some officials are saying that demand expands during these months thanks to the wedding season and increase in the use of tomatoes.