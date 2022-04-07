  • Business News>
  • Thursday's top brokerage calls: Titan, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Bandhan Bank and RBL Bank

IST (Published)
Brokerage Radar: Reliance Industries continues to be a top pick for Morgan Stanley whereas Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on RBL Bank shares. Here are the top brokerage calls for this morning:

CLSA on Titan Company |
The brokerage firm says that topline delivery may be weak but a better mix will support earnings for Titan. CLSA has maintained its 'underperform' rating on shares of Titan.
Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries | Multi-year earnings and NAV upgrade cycle are fully in play currently for RIL, said Morgan Stanley. The stock continues to be a top pick for the brokerage firm.
Morgan Stanley on Tata Motors | The brokerage firm sees good profitability for Tata Motors in maintaining a higher share in electric vehicles as compared to the internal combustion engines. Morgan Stanley has maintained its 'overweight' rating on shares of Tata Motors.
Morgan Stanley on RBL Bank | The brokerage firm has maintained an 'underweight' rating on RBL Bank shares with a target price of Rs 140.
Jefferies on Bandhan Bank | The bank's valuation is at a tad discount to its listed peers, said Jefferies. The brokerage firm says 'buy' Bandhan Bank shares with a target price of Rs 380.
(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.)

