Thursday's top brokerage calls: Titan, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Bandhan Bank and RBL Bank

CLSA on Titan Company

The brokerage firm says that topline delivery may be weak but a better mix will support earnings for Titan. CLSA has maintained its 'underperform' rating on shares of Titan.

Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries | Multi-year earnings and NAV upgrade cycle are fully in play currently for RIL, said Morgan Stanley. The stock continues to be a top pick for the brokerage firm.

Morgan Stanley on Tata Motors | The brokerage firm sees good profitability for Tata Motors in maintaining a higher share in electric vehicles as compared to the internal combustion engines. Morgan Stanley has maintained its 'overweight' rating on shares of Tata Motors.

Morgan Stanley on RBL Bank | The brokerage firm has maintained an 'underweight' rating on RBL Bank shares with a target price of Rs 140.

Jefferies on Bandhan Bank | The bank's valuation is at a tad discount to its listed peers, said Jefferies. The brokerage firm says 'buy' Bandhan Bank shares with a target price of Rs 380.