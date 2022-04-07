0

Thursday's top brokerage calls: Titan, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Bandhan Bank and RBL Bank

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Brokerage Radar: Reliance Industries continues to be a top pick for Morgan Stanley whereas Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on RBL Bank shares. Here are the top brokerage calls for this morning:

The brokerage firm says that topline delivery may be weak but a better mix will support earnings for Titan. CLSA has maintained its 'underperform' rating on shares of Titan.
Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries, RIL, share price, stock market Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries | Multi-year earnings and NAV upgrade cycle are fully in play currently for RIL, said Morgan Stanley. The stock continues to be a top pick for the brokerage firm.
Morgan Stanley on Tata Motors, tata motors, tamo, share price, brokerage radar, stock market india Morgan Stanley on Tata Motors | The brokerage firm sees good profitability for Tata Motors in maintaining a higher share in electric vehicles as compared to the internal combustion engines. Morgan Stanley has maintained its 'overweight' rating on shares of Tata Motors.
Morgan Stanley on RBL Bank, rbl bank, share price, brokerage calls, brokerage radar, stock market, banking sector Morgan Stanley on RBL Bank | The brokerage firm has maintained an 'underweight' rating on RBL Bank shares with a target price of Rs 140.
Jefferies on Bandhan Bank, bandhan bank, share price, brokerage radar, stock market Jefferies on Bandhan Bank | The bank's valuation is at a tad discount to its listed peers, said Jefferies. The brokerage firm says 'buy' Bandhan Bank shares with a target price of Rs 380.
Note To Readers

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.)

