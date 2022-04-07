Thursday's top brokerage calls: Titan, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Bandhan Bank and RBL Bank

CLSA on Titan Company |

The brokerage firm says that topline delivery may be weak but a better mix will support earnings for Titan. CLSA has maintained its 'underperform' rating on shares of Titan.

Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries | Multi-year earnings and NAV upgrade cycle are fully in play currently for RIL, said Morgan Stanley. The stock continues to be a top pick for the brokerage firm. Multi-year earnings and NAV upgrade cycle are fully in play currently for RIL, said Morgan Stanley. The stock continues to be a top pick for the brokerage firm.

Morgan Stanley on Tata Motors | The brokerage firm sees good profitability for Tata Motors in maintaining a higher share in electric vehicles as compared to the internal combustion engines. Morgan Stanley has maintained its 'overweight' rating on shares of Tata Motors. The brokerage firm sees good profitability for Tata Motors in maintaining a higher share in electric vehicles as compared to the internal combustion engines. Morgan Stanley has maintained its 'overweight' rating on shares of Tata Motors.

Morgan Stanley on RBL Bank | The brokerage firm has maintained an 'underweight' rating on RBL Bank shares with a target price of Rs 140. The brokerage firm has maintained an 'underweight' rating on RBL Bank shares with a target price of Rs 140.