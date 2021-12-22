Thousands of residents doctors protest against delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling: All you need to know

Patient care at various hospitals remained affected for the sixth consecutive day as resident doctors of the three Centre-run and some of the Delhi government-run hospitals have been protesting in the national capital.

Resident doctors from several medical colleges in Delhi have been agitating against the repeated postponement of the NEET-PG 2021 counselling since November-end. The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), which called for a nationwide agitation, shared a video clip on Twitter on Tuesday of doctors protesting outside Nirman Bhavan, which houses the office of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Six Resident Doctors Associations (RDAs) from Lok Nayak Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Hospital and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital joined FORDA's call for a nationwide strike.

The Indian Medical Association's Junior Doctors Network on Tuesday approached the Health Ministry, demanding fast-tracking of the stalled admission process.

Why the delay?

The admission process to National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG (MBBS) and PG degrees got postponed on the back of an ongoing case related to reservation of economically weaker section in medical colleges. In November-end, the government told the Supreme Court that it would revisit the set limit of annual income fixed at Rs 8 lakh for determining EWS category for reservation in NEET admissions for PG courses.

The Bench of Justices hearing the case was informed that the government would constitute a committee to determine the criteria for EWS and it would take four weeks.

"Pending its conclusion, the date for counselling shall stand postponed in view of the assurance which was tendered at an earlier stage of these proceedings," the SC order had underlined in November.

The next hearing of the proceedings is scheduled on January 6, 2022.

Why are students protesting?

Due to the postponement of NEET-PG counselling this year, only two batches of junior resident doctors are working in these hospitals. Generally, there are three batches of junior residents supporting the seniors in hospitals and medical colleges.

Resident doctors argue that senior post-graduate students will leave for exams in January, which will add to the shortage and lead to a massive workload.

"Due to a delay in the NEET-PG 2021 counselling process, nearly 40,000-45,000 new doctors are awaiting employment," FORDA president Dr Manish told India Today, adding that resident doctors will be "stressed beyond imagination".

Resident doctors had suspended their agitation on December 9 after the Health Ministry assured them that the counselling process will be put on fast-track. Doctors returned to work on December 17.

"Unfortunately, no solid step has been taken by the government till date, and the protest has got escalated across the nation to the extent of resident doctors being forced to boycott routine and emergency services," the AIIMS RDA said in a statement.

Impact on patient care

The agitation is severely affecting emergency services and delaying surgeries and due to the shortage of doctors. Nearly 1,800 resident doctors have gone on strike from the Safdarjung Hospital, India Today reported.

"On average, nearly 5,000 patients visit Safdarjung's OPD. At least 70 percent of this workload is on us. We are the backbone of the system," Safdarjung RDA president Dr Manik Seth told India Today.

Another 1,000 resident doctors are on strike at the RML Hospital.

Ruckus in Lok Sabha

The Health Ministry has urged the protesting doctors to call off the strike and resume work, as it steps ups efforts to expedite the matter.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's DMK party, which is also the third-largest party of the Lok Sabha, staged a protest in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET. The party demanded medical college admissions be based on the aspirants’ Class 12 marks.