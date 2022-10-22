This week in Tech: Apple unveils redesigned iPad, Intel launches 13th Gen CPUs & more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Here’s everything you need to know that happened this week in the world of tech.

This week saw some of the biggest tech launches of the year — from Apple unveiling the latest generation of its iconic iPads and iPads Pro to semiconductor major Intel taking the covers off the widely anticipated 13th Generation of its Core i series CPU lineip..

Redesigned entry-level iPad, more powerful iPad Pro

Apple announced a slew of product refreshes , including a completely redesigned 10th-generation iPad with a 10.9-inch screen and powered by the A14 Bionic Chipset. The new iPad starts at Rs 44,900 and Rs 59,900 for the WiFi and the cellular-enabled models, respectively. The company also launched the new iPad Pro running on the M2 chip, and the new Apple TV 4K.

Meta to sell GIPHY after legal battle

Meta Platforms said that it would be complying with the order of the UK competition regulator to sell the animated-image platform GIPHY. The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked the $400 million deal over concerns over market competition.

Intel launches 13th Gen CPUs in India

Intel finally launched its 13th generation Raptor Lake CPUs in India. The new lineup of CPUs includes the six unlocked ‘K’ series desktop CPUs, along with the Core i9-13900K. The Core i9-13900K is claimed by the company to be the fastest desktop processor in the world.

Netflix to introduce ads and monetised account-sharing

To stem its dipping financial performance, Netflix has announced that it will be working on monetised account sharing in early 2023 along with introducing ad-supported subscription plans that will kick off from November 1 in certain regions.

Garmin India unveils new smartwatches

Garmin launched the Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music Edition in India. The GPS smartwatches are equipped with health monitoring, fitness tracking, and connected features and will be available from October 28 starting at Rs 27,990.

Google releases Android 13 (Go edition) for budget smartphones