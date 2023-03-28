This Real Hero used cow dung to make eco-friendly plaster and bricks

Dr Shivdarshan Malik is the man behind innovating a cost-effective cow dung plaster. Hailing from Haryana’s Maidna village, Dr Malik developed the ‘Vedic plaster’ and ‘Gocrete bricks,’ successfully replacing cement with cow dung. His products are not only cost-effective but help keep houses warm during winters and cool in the summer season.
Recommended ArticlesView All
After economic and political crisis, Pakistan hit by dissent in judiciary
Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry
Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect
Mar 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India
Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
A teacher by profession, Dr Malik did a doctorate in chemistry and worked as consultant at several Indian Institutes of Information and Technology (IIITs). He also did projects under the World Bank which gave him the opportunity to travel abroad and explore. It was during this stint that he observed houses being made with mud and rice straws in European villages. After returning to India, he developed the formula to make plaster with cow dung.
ALSO READ | Rising India, Real Heroes: Meet Babita Rajput who solved water crisis in this Bundelkhand village
Cow dung plaster is cheaper than conventional cement plaster and also requires less water. In addition, the production of ‘Vedic plaster’ involves minimal usage of electricity while all the ingredients used are eco-friendly. The plaster acts as a thermal insulator, a natural air purifier, and one just requires one coat of it to finish the walls.
ALSO READ | Rising India, Real Heroes: Meet Surjeet Singh who developed ridge paddy cultivation technique
The ‘Gocrete bricks’ are also made with cow dung and other natural components.
Dr Malik has not only provided a cheaper alternative to cement plaster but also taken a significant step towards sustainable living.
News18 Rising India recognises real heroes like Dr Shivdarshan Malik on March 29 and March 30. Rising India celebrates the common people and their uncommon achievements that brought about a positive change in our country.