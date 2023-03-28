English
This Real Hero used cow dung to make eco friendly plaster and bricks
news | Mar 28, 2023 6:44 PM IST

This Real Hero used cow dung to make eco-friendly plaster and bricks

By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 28, 2023 6:44 PM IST (Published)
Rising India Summit | Dr Shivdarshan Malik from Haryana’s Maidna village developed his own cost-effective and sustainable Vedic plaster and Gocrete bricks after noticing houses being made with mud and rice straws in European villages.

Dr Shivdarshan Malik is the man behind innovating a cost-effective cow dung plaster. Hailing from Haryana’s Maidna village, Dr Malik developed the ‘Vedic plaster’ and ‘Gocrete bricks,’ successfully replacing cement with cow dung. His products are not only cost-effective but help keep houses warm during winters and cool in the summer season. 

A teacher by profession, Dr Malik did a doctorate in chemistry and worked as consultant at several Indian Institutes of Information and Technology (IIITs). He also did projects under the World Bank which gave him the opportunity to travel abroad and explore. It was during this stint that he observed houses being made with mud and rice straws in European villages. After returning to India, he developed the formula to make plaster with cow dung.


ALSO READ | Rising India, Real Heroes: Meet Babita Rajput who solved water crisis in this Bundelkhand village

Cow dung plaster is cheaper than conventional cement plaster and also requires less water. In addition, the production of ‘Vedic plaster’ involves minimal usage of electricity while all the ingredients used are eco-friendly. The plaster acts as a thermal insulator, a natural air purifier, and one just requires one coat of it to finish the walls.

ALSO READ | Rising India, Real Heroes: Meet Surjeet Singh who developed ridge paddy cultivation technique

The ‘Gocrete bricks’ are also made with cow dung and other natural components.

Dr Malik has not only provided a cheaper alternative to cement plaster but also taken a significant step towards sustainable living.

News18 Rising India recognises real heroes like Dr Shivdarshan Malik on March 29 and March 30. Rising India celebrates the common people and their uncommon achievements that brought about a positive change in our country.

ALSO READ | News18 Network’s ‘Rising India’ Summit to honour India’s Real Heroes: When and where to watch
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
