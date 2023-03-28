This Real Hero used cow dung to make eco-friendly plaster and bricks

Dr Shivdarshan Malik is the man behind innovating a cost-effective cow dung plaster. Hailing from Haryana’s Maidna village, Dr Malik developed the ‘Vedic plaster’ and ‘Gocrete bricks,’ successfully replacing cement with cow dung. His products are not only cost-effective but help keep houses warm during winters and cool in the summer season.

A teacher by profession, Dr Malik did a doctorate in chemistry and worked as consultant at several Indian Institutes of Information and Technology (IIITs). He also did projects under the World Bank which gave him the opportunity to travel abroad and explore. It was during this stint that he observed houses being made with mud and rice straws in European villages. After returning to India, he developed the formula to make plaster with cow dung.

Cow dung plaster is cheaper than conventional cement plaster and also requires less water. In addition, the production of ‘Vedic plaster’ involves minimal usage of electricity while all the ingredients used are eco-friendly. The plaster acts as a thermal insulator, a natural air purifier, and one just requires one coat of it to finish the walls.

The ‘Gocrete bricks’ are also made with cow dung and other natural components.

Dr Malik has not only provided a cheaper alternative to cement plaster but also taken a significant step towards sustainable living.