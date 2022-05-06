  • Home>
  This bank is offering 7% interest on FDs for senior citizens; check details

2022-05-06
The Mumbai-based IndusInd Bank is offering amazing benefits to depositors. A senior citizen here can earn 7 percent interest on their FDs up to five-year tenure, while the general category will be able to earn a 6.50% rate. These are higher FD rates compared to major banks.

IndusInd Bank is offering a 7 percent interest rate on FDs for senior citizens. Fixed deposits are one of the most risk-free and safe investment options with guaranteed returns.

This makes them one of the most preferred investment schemes for the elderly and banks offer a 50bps or 0.5 percent extra interest to senior citizens over the normal rates.

A senior citizen can earn 7 percent interest on their FDs with tenure of more than 2 years and less than 5 years. The general category can earn a 6.50 percent rate. This interest rate is higher than what most banks offer.

Here are the interest rates offered by IndusInd bank on FDs below Rs 2 crore of different tenures.

TenureRate for general categoryRate for senior citizens
7 - 14 days2.75 percent3.25 percent
15 - 30 days3.00 percent3.50 percent
31 - 45 days3.25 percent3.75 percent
46 - 60 days3.50 percent4.00 percent
61 - 90 days3.75 percent4.25 percent
91 - 120 days4.00 percent4.50 percent
121 - 180 days4.50 percent5.00 percent
181 - 210 days4.60 percent5.10 percent
211 - days4.75 percent5.25 percent
270 - days5.50 percent6.00 percent
355 - 364 days5.50 percent6.00 percent
1 Year to less than 1 Year 6 Months6.00 percent6.50 percent
1 Year 6 Months to less than 1 Year 7 Months6.00 percent6.50 percent
1 Year 7 Months to less than 2 Years6.00 percent6.50 percent
2 years to less than 2 years 6 Months6.50 percent7.00 percent
2 years 6 Months to less than 2 years 9 Months6.50 percent7.00 percent
2 years 9 months to less than 3 years6.50 percent7.00 percent
3 years to less than 61 months6.50 percent7.00 percent
61 month and above6.00 percent6.50 percent
Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years)6.50 percent7.00 percent

The FDs booked for these tenures are qualified as '‘Green Deposits’ by IndusInd.

On its website, for Green Deposits, IndusInd said, "The Bank, will use the proceeds from these deposits to finance a wide array of sectors falling under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) themes including energy efficiency, renewable energy, green transport, sustainable food, agriculture, forestry, waste management, and greenhouse gas reduction."

