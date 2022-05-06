This bank is offering 7% interest on FDs for senior citizens; check details

IndusInd Bank is offering a 7 percent interest rate on FDs for senior citizens. Fixed deposits are one of the most risk-free and safe investment options with guaranteed returns.

This makes them one of the most preferred investment schemes for the elderly and banks offer a 50bps or 0.5 percent extra interest to senior citizens over the normal rates.

A senior citizen can earn 7 percent interest on their FDs with tenure of more than 2 years and less than 5 years. The general category can earn a 6.50 percent rate. This interest rate is higher than what most banks offer.

Here are the interest rates offered by IndusInd bank on FDs below Rs 2 crore of different tenures.

Tenure Rate for general category Rate for senior citizens 7 - 14 days 2.75 percent 3.25 percent 15 - 30 days 3.00 percent 3.50 percent 31 - 45 days 3.25 percent 3.75 percent 46 - 60 days 3.50 percent 4.00 percent 61 - 90 days 3.75 percent 4.25 percent 91 - 120 days 4.00 percent 4.50 percent 121 - 180 days 4.50 percent 5.00 percent 181 - 210 days 4.60 percent 5.10 percent 211 - days 4.75 percent 5.25 percent 270 - days 5.50 percent 6.00 percent 355 - 364 days 5.50 percent 6.00 percent 1 Year to less than 1 Year 6 Months 6.00 percent 6.50 percent 1 Year 6 Months to less than 1 Year 7 Months 6.00 percent 6.50 percent 1 Year 7 Months to less than 2 Years 6.00 percent 6.50 percent 2 years to less than 2 years 6 Months 6.50 percent 7.00 percent 2 years 6 Months to less than 2 years 9 Months 6.50 percent 7.00 percent 2 years 9 months to less than 3 years 6.50 percent 7.00 percent 3 years to less than 61 months 6.50 percent 7.00 percent 61 month and above 6.00 percent 6.50 percent Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years) 6.50 percent 7.00 percent

The FDs booked for these tenures are qualified as '‘Green Deposits’ by IndusInd.