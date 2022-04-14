Polish game developer CD Projekt Red has halted work on the next-gen console update for its massive hit The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt indefinitely after the studio said that it would be continuing the remaining development in house. CD Projekt Red had been working with Saber Interactive’s Russian office on the development, but has now decided to break its relationship with the company, according to informants iXBT.games and GameMAG, reported news agency Aroged.

“We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice,” the company said on Twitter using its Witcher handle.

While the company had not specified what additional features would be included in the update, the popularity of the hit Netflix series ‘The Witcher’, which is based on the same novels that the game series is based on, had upped excitement in many to be part of the game series. The company had reportedly been working on a new DLC based on the TV series, and a new Witcher game built using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine. The timeframe for either were not announced.

The update had first been expected in the latter quarters of 2021 before the developers pushed the date back to Q2 2022. Now, an exact date remains elusive if the update is ever released in the first place.

CD Projekt Red had once been a darling of the gaming community for several reasons. The popularity of the Witcher 3 and its two critically acclaimed DLCs, the ‘Hearts of Stone’ and ‘Blood and Wine’ played a large role in establishing the company on top of the RPG ladder. The company’s stance on not using micro transactions and only releasing finished, polished products also won them many supporters.

However, with the release of Cyberpunk 2077, which many had expected to be the developer’s magnum opus, everything came crashing down. The game had been delayed multiple times and was released as a buggy mess that didn’t fulfill half the promises it had made. The company is still putting out patches for the game to make it more enjoyable, stating that “we are still improving the game because we are all aware there is work to be done”.

Cyberpunk 2077 had received its next-gen update in February, which brought features like ray tracing support, faster loading times, and, support for DualSense controller features on the PS5. There is work ongoing on a story expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 as well, with no release date fixed. While the game has improved considerably since launch, the goodwill was lost and now further delays with Witcher 3’s update may serve to frustrate fans of the series.