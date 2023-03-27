Telangana's Green Revolution: Mission Bhagiratha and Haritha Haram drive transformation towards sustainable development

Mission Bhagiratha is a flagship project of the Telangana state government that aims to provide safe and clean drinking water to every household in the state. The mission was launched in 2016 and aims to provide 100 liters of safe drinking water per person per day to every household in the state through a pipeline network.This ambitious project involved laying pipelines spanning over 2,00,000 km across the state, a task that was unprecedented in scale and complexity. Through this project, the state government has succeeded in providing free and safe drinking water to all households in the state, thereby addressing a basic need of the people.

One of the major challenges faced by the state was the problem of fluorosis, caused by the consumption of contaminated water. However, the potable drinking water supplied through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme has helped eradicate this problem, thus improving the health and well-being of the people.

The mission involves laying 1.27 lakh kilometers of pipeline to cover 66.67 lakh households in 24,725 habitations across the state. The government is also setting up 4,041 water treatment plants to provide safe drinking water. The mission has been successful in eradicating the problem of fluorosis, which is caused due to the presence of excess fluoride in water and affects the dental and skeletal health of people.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 42,000 crore and project has received wide appreciation and has been lauded as a role model for other states to follow.

In addition to the Mission Bhagiratha project, the Telangana state government has also undertaken the Haritha Haram project to increase the green cover of the state. This project aims to develop greenery in the state by planting trees, both shade-giving and fruit-bearing, in all villages. The project has received enthusiastic participation from the people and has helped increase the flora and fauna in the state.

The Telangana government's efforts to increase the green cover of the state have yielded impressive results. Over the last eight years, the state has increased its green cover by 7.8%, which amounts to a total increase of 33%. To achieve this, the state has planted over 243 crore saplings, spending a total of Rs. 8,816.11 crore. The government has also revived 12.63 lakh acres of forests in the state, and is developing 109 urban forests in cities and towns.

Under Haritha Haram, the government has also taken measures to protect and rejuvenate the forests in Telangana. As a result of the efforts, the government is developing 109 urban forests in cities and towns across the state. The urban forests are designed to provide green spaces for citizens to relax and connect with nature.

In addition to planting trees, the Haritha Haram program also focuses on nurturing and maintaining them. The government has introduced a comprehensive plan to ensure that the planted saplings grow into healthy trees. This includes regular watering, providing fertilizers and pesticides, and protecting the trees from grazing animals and other threats.

The program has also had a positive impact on the state's economy. The increase in forest cover has led to an increase in the availability of forest products, which has in turn benefited the rural population. The planting of fruit-bearing trees has also provided a source of income for farmers.

Overall, the Haritha Haram program is a comprehensive initiative that aims to increase the state's green cover, combat climate change, and promote sustainable development. It has been successful in achieving its objectives and has received recognition and praise from various quarters.

Overall, these initiatives have helped make Telangana a greener and more sustainable state, and have improved the quality of life of its citizens by ensuring access to safe drinking water and a cleaner environment.

