TCS condoles demise of former CFO V Ramakrishnan — 'A true gentleman with a smile, nice word for everyone'

V Ramakrishnan, former Chief Financial Officer of IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), passed away in the early hours of Thursday.

The company issued a statement expressed condolences over his demise.

Ramakrishnan, fondly known among his colleagues as Ramki, had served as the CFO of TCS from 2017 till his retirement in April 2021.

The TCS statement said "he will be missed by colleagues, friends, and family" and added that he was "a true gentleman who would always have a smile and a nice word for everyone".

"Ramki’s invaluable contributions across his many roles left an indelible mark on TCS. Today, TCSers have lost not just an esteemed leader, but a man who stood true to his values and lived his life with utmost humility," the TCS statement read.

The statement said Ramakrishnan had a prolific career in TCS & Tata Group that spanned across four decades. According to Moneycontrol, Ramakrishnan worked with Tata Motors, Tata Elxsi and in the consumer electronics industry. He spent close to eight years at TCS America and nearly 14 years at TCS as vice president of finance and then the CFO.

"To me, he was a great human being. I’ve lost a colleague, a friend and a professional. We share with the family in this loss,” S Ramadorai, former TCS CEO and former Tata Elxsi chairman told Moneycontrol, and added: "He was one of the brightest, humble and unspoken performers."