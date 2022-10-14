Tata Power hit by cyber attack, company says critical systems are fine

Mini
The ccompany said some of its IT infrastruture was impacted by the attack, though all critical operational systems are unaffected and functioning.
Electricity generation company Tata Power on Friday said it was the victim of a cyber attack.
The ccompany said some of its IT infrastruture was impacted by the attack, though all critical operational systems are unaffected and functioning.
The company said it is taking steps to retrieve and restore systems.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates).
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!