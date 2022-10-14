    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Tata Power hit by cyber attack, company says critical systems are fine

    Tata Power hit by cyber attack, company says critical systems are fine

    Tata Power hit by cyber attack, company says critical systems are fine

    Tata Power hit by cyber attack, company says critical systems are fine
    The ccompany said some of its IT infrastruture was impacted by the attack, though all critical operational systems are unaffected and functioning. 

    Electricity generation company Tata Power on Friday said it was the victim of a cyber attack.
    The ccompany said some of its IT infrastruture was impacted by the attack, though all critical operational systems are unaffected and functioning.
    The company said it is taking steps to retrieve and restore systems.
    (This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates).
    First Published:  IST
    Cyber attack Tata Power

