Investments pour into Tamil Nadu as tech giants, energy majors, manufacturers flock to the state

Hyundai and Petronas have inked multi-billion-dollar deals in the last few weeks, even as the state has attracted investments from names like Cisco and Mitsubishi Electric

In Sriperumbudur, French glass-maker Saint Gobain has begun producing India's first zero-carbon glass. Today, the company's world glass complex located near Chennai accounts for not just a bigger share of global output, but 98 percent of all its products sold in India. Saint Gobain has cumulative investments totaling Rs 3,750 crore in Tamil Nadu, with its most recent investment standing at Rs 500 crore towards a new float-glass line and another one for integrated windows. The company says it wants to expand further.

"We are, at this point in time, discussing ( investments ) with the government and other related stakeholders," said AR Unnikrishnan, Managing Director (Glass Business) at Saint Gobain India. "We will have investments in glass, plasterboards, in glass-fibre insulation, and solar glass is a good opportunity especially in Tamil Nadu and maybe also in Gujarat," he added, "We are evaluating all these possibilities and take a decision in the coming weeks."