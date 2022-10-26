    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homenews

    T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka coach Silverwood not giving up on semi-final spot after defeat against Australia

    T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka coach Silverwood not giving up on semi-final spot after defeat against Australia

    T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka coach Silverwood not giving up on semi-final spot after defeat against Australia
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Mini

    After a 7-wicket defeat against Australia in their second Super 12 match on Tuesday, Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood is still optimistic about his side's chances of making it to the T20 World Cup semifinal.

    Sri Lanka's hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals suffered a major blow with Tuesday's defeat by Australia but coach Chris Silverwood remains optimistic that the former champions can make it out of the group stage.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Rubbing salt into Sri Lankan wounds, seamer Binura Fernando was unable to complete the opening over and left the field with a hamstring issue.
    Also Read |
    Giant-killers Ireland's most famous wins in the history of Cricket World Cups
    "I truly believe that we can not only challenge in this group but come out victorious, as well," Silverwood told reporters after their seven-wicket defeat by the defending champions.
    "I think we've shown that we have the capabilities, and I think we've shown that we have the skills within the group, and I think if we play to our potential, we can run anybody close."
    Sri Lanka, who beat Ireland in their Super 12 opener, are still to face former champions England and last year's runners-up New Zealand as they look to secure one of the top two spots in the group.
    Also Read | 'I cursed Dinesh Karthik for a second,' Ravichandran Ashwin on India vs Pak thriller
    With the Black Caps up next on Saturday, Silverwood has decisions to make over a pace attack that had already lost Dilshan Madushanka and Dushmantha Chameera to injury before the Fernando setback.
    "Obviously we're having a bit of bad luck around injuries at the moment, especially in the pace stock," former England coach Silverwood said.
    "We'll obviously assess him (Fernando). The physio is working with him now and the doctor, so we'll find out exactly the extent of injury to start with and we'll have to make some decisions from there," added Silverwood.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    T20 World Cup 2022

    Previous Article

    UN meet in India to focus on use of internet, new payment mechanism by terrorists

    Next Article

    Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super 12 Match: Preview, betting odds, fantasy picks and where to watch live

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng