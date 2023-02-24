Supreme Court refuses to stop media from reporting on Adani-Hindenburg saga

Petitions had raised issues about investor wealth erosion on account of the report and also red-flagged the Hindenburg report as an instance of short sellers beyond Indian shores, affecting market developments here.

A bench of Supreme Court (SC) headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud on Friday refused to issue directions to silence the media's coverage of the Hindenburg Report and the subsequent developments at the Adani group of companies.

The top court issued the comments as advocate ML Sharma mentioned his plea for listing and hearing. ML Sharma's plea had sought an injunction on the media from reporting on the Hijdemburg report or its fallout.

The CJI-headed bench observed that it will not restrain the media. It further clarified that it will soon pronounce orders in the Adani-Hindeburg case.

Four petitions had been filed before the SC on the report and the subsequent developments at Adani. Petitions had raised issues about investor wealth erosion on account of the report. The petitions had also red-flagged the Hindenburg report as an instance of short sellers beyond Indian shores, affecting market developments here.

Cong leader Jaya Thakur had also moved the top court. Her petition had sought a probe into corporate governance issues raised in the Hindenburg Report. It had also sought a probe into LIC and Public Sector Banks subscribing to the Adani FPO at prices higher than the market level.

SC suggested an expert panel to review the situation and assess the need for strengthening the regulatory framework. SC had rejected a move by the Govt to submit, in a sealed cover, its recommendations and scope and members of the expert panel. CJI had observed that to ensure transparency, it will appoint the expert Committee by itself, without accepting suggestions from either the Govt or the petitioners.

SC had reserved its judgment on Feb 17.