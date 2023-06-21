Summer a washout? Consumer durable see 25-30% decline in sales of cooling products

According to Bizom, sales were down 17.9 percent in April and down 12.1 percent in May this year on a year-on-year basis, while sales had grown 11.8 percent in the January to March period.

The summer season has turned out to be a near washout for the consumer durable industry. As per the industry, sales — especially of cooling products — have declined 25-30 percent in the months of April and May across the country with the northern belt being the biggest laggard. The primary reason for the decline in sales has been unseasonal rains.

According to Bizom, sales were down 17.9 percent in April and down 12.1 percent in May this year on a year-on-year basis, while sales had grown 11.8 percent in the January to March period. Vijay Sales said sales have been down 30 percent YoY in April, down 15-20 percent in May, while Blue Star expects a flat to low single-digit growth for the summer season.

Companies said sales in June have been better, but this is mainly because of a low base – June is typically not a peak season for cooling products as monsoons set in across the country – and a delayed monsoon. June could see sales growing by 15-20 percent. But even here, the northern belt continues to be a laggard.

This comes after an early onset of summer in the months of February and March indicating a strong season. At the time, the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) had said it expects a 20 percent growth for the March to June period, while some players were expecting up to 30 percent growth.

Some industry players said sales have been decent in pockets where summers were harsh. While Vijay Sales said west and south India saw decent sales, Blue Star said states like Tamil Nadu saw a growth of up to 40 percent in April and May on the back of a harsh summer season, while the eastern region of India also saw decent growth. However, Vijay Sales said the growth in June currently will not offset the decline in sales seen in April and May.

This marks a second season of tepid sales for the consumer durables industry that has been witnessed after the festive season period of October-December 2022 didn’t meet expectations. Similar to that period, industry executives said this time too, entry-level products saw more impact, while the premium segment did well.

However, the industry continues to be optimistic that sales will pick up towards the end of this year.