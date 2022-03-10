Sultanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sultanpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sultanpur is an assembly constituency in the Sultanpur district of the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Sultanpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sultanpur was won by Surya Bhan Singh of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Mujeeb Ahmad.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Anoop Sanda.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Surya Bhan Singh garnered 86,786 votes, securing 42.36 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 32,393 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.81 percent.