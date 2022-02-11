Storyboard18 | 80% of women believe their partners know how to do chores but choose not to: P&G

Since 2015, P&G’s brand Ariel has been attempting to change how men and women perceive the division of labour at home. Its latest iteration of #ShareTheLoad urges men to be equal partners.

"I would cook, one of your uncles would wash utensils and the other uncle would clean the house,” my father would often tell us this story of his early days of moving to Mumbai with his friends from a small town near the city. Although my father continued to #SharetheLoad with my mother till his very last days including taking turns to do the laundry, the fact is we don't see it happen too often across millions of households in the country.

Men who would happily divide household chores with their other male friends who were their roommates, don't follow the same division of work with their wives. Cooking, cleaning and laundry become the women"s job. And this is exactly what brand Ariel is addressing in #ShareTheLoad Season 5 - See Equal, its long-running campaign. With the latest film, P&G-owned Ariel is urging men to be equal partners, to play equal roles.

The film narrates how the same men, who chose to take up household chores when living with other men, are not doing their share of work in the house with their wives.

Created by BBDO India, the film is about a woman who visits her new neighbours with her husband. Looking at the two men go about their household tasks in complete harmony and both contributing equally, she points this out to her husband. The man casually recollects how he has also done household chores back in the day with his college roommate. This incident, along with a few more, make the woman realize that she is not being seen and treated as an equal. After mulling over it, she takes a stand for herself and shares her realization with her husband, demanding to be seen as an equal.

'Is laundry only a woman's job?'

Speaking about the narrative of the film which is more direct and confrontational as compared to the previous editions of ‘Share The Load’, Josy Paul, chairman and chief creative officer, BBDO India, says that there is a definite shift in the tonality of the film because there is a change in the mood.

“We use the word confrontation because all of us have been conditioned to see this as a confrontation when a woman speaks up. For us it is an active invitation to start a conversation,” Paul tells Storyboard18. He adds, “It is the impatience to discuss an issue. And our research has shown how 88 percent of women believe that it is time to talk to men about doing their share of the household chores, equally.”

#ShareTheLoad initiative started in 2015 with a simple question. Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer and vice president, Fabric Care, P&G India, says that back in 2015 "we began with asking ‘Is laundry only a woman's job?’ The film was well received and triggered a national debate on the subject".

Furthering the cause, the initiative also created a movement called ‘Dads Share The Load’ in 2016. Then the brand asked, "Are we teaching our sons what we have been teaching the daughters" in 2018, before coming back with yet another important purpose in 2020 - #EqualSleep.

“The data showed that women were often the first to get up and the last to sleep. 80% of the women surveyed believed that their partners know how to do household chores but choose not to participate. We also know that when men live with other men, they share the load equally and treat household chores as a joint responsibility. It really comes down to choice. In fact 83% of women surveyed felt that men don’t see women as their equal. And really that is what the new edition of Share The Load is about.”

Apart from addressing the issue of unequal division of household work, this campaign unlike previous editions of ‘Share the Load’ gives voice to the woman. A woman is seen to take matters in her own hands rather than someone else observing and taking action on her behalf.

"The context keeps changing and it is that we are tapping into,” adds Paul, speaking about how the core idea still remains the same. “We are looking at an equal division of household chores.”

Brands with purpose

Speaking about the change brought about by #ShareTheLoad initiative since 2015, Verma says that when they started back in 2015 as many as 79% of married men in India felt that laundry is only a woman’s job. "I am happy to share that this number has dropped year on year and now it stands at 41%."

But, in general, if you look at the market, detergent and fabric-care brands are no longer about only giving whiter, cleaner, softer results for the fabric. Every brand out there is connecting itself with an issue or a cause mostly speaking about empowering women or shining a spotlight on gender biases. How challenging is it to stand out from this clutter?

“Many times we see brands moving from one issue to the other which is quite ineffective,” says Verma, adding how consumers can see through brands that are doing that.

“When we launched ‘Share the Load’ back in the day, we did it with the intention of bringing about social and cultural change. And paved the way for equality. Over the last 7 years, we have continued to raise pertinent questions and ignite conversations and listen. We know that when we connect with consumers on shared values and beliefs they reward us with preference and loyalty."