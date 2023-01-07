English
SSC CPO final answer key 2022 released: Check how to download

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 7, 2023 11:38:17 AM IST (Published)

Candidates can check the SSC CPO final answer key 2022 on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, Paper I 2022. All registered candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Here’s how to download SSC CPO final answer key 2022


Step 1: Visit ssc.nic.in, the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads, “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s): Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2022” displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: A new PDF document with links to the answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the link given for the answer key in the PDF document.

Step 5: Enter the login credentials as per your Admission Certificate and password

Step 6: Your SSC CPO Final Answer Key 2022 will appear on your screen.

Candidates can also take out a print out of the question paper(s) along with the final answer keys. This facility is made available by the SSC for the candidates from January 6 to (till 4:00 pm) as per the official notification from the SSC.

The answer key released is for the SSC CPO Paper 1 exam 2022 which was conducted between November 9 and 11.

Over 68,000 candidates have been shortlisted based on their performance in the exam. These candidates are now eligible to appear for the PET/ PST round for further selection. The PET/ PST dates are also available on the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CPO exam is a national-level test conducted by SSC for the recruitment of candidates into the Central Police Organization.

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
